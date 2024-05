2024 Memorial Cup preview – Knights vs. Voltigeurs – May 25

London and Drummondville will get their 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow campaign’s underway this afternoon.

The Knights and Voltigeurs will hit the ice at 4pm ET / 1pm PT live on TSN 1/3/4/5, RDS, NHL Network and CHL TV.

“We’re excited to get going,” said London’s Isaiah George (NYI). “It’s something we’ve been waiting for since we got done the OHL Finals so we’re happy to get started.”

London enters tonight’s tilt on the heels of a fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup after they swept Oshawa in the OHL Championship Series.

This year marks London’s first trip to the Memorial Cup since they were victorious in 2016. Led by Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner Easton Cowan (TOR), Dale Hunter’s men dominated the postseason as they went 16-2-0 but haven’t played since May 15.

“It’s been really good to get some rest,” George said. “We had a tough playoffs, worked really hard, so to get the days to rest and recoup and be fresh to get going today is great.”

A year ago, London came up short in its quest to reach the Memorial Cup after they were beaten by Peterborough in the OHL Championship Series. However, 12 months later, they return to the Memorial Cup for the sixth time where they will seek a third championship.

“[Last year] was a big learning experience for us and it was motivation the moment we got to camp,” George said.

As for the Voltigeurs, tonight ends a 15-year wait to return to the Memorial Cup.

After Sylvain Favreau’s team claimed the franchise’s second Gilles-Courteau Trophy, Drummondville will make their fourth at the tournament.

“We’re pretty excited,” said forward Justin Côtê. “We haven’t played in a while but we’ve had a couple of great practices and everyone is excited.”

Drummondville claimed the QMJHL’s Western Conference before they went 16-2-1 in the postseason behind a strong showing from goaltender Riley Mercer while blueliner Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) claimed the Emile Bouchard Trophy as QMJHL defenceman of the year before he took home the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the Q’s Playoffs MVP.

Furthermore, they achieved all of that without another top d-man in Maveric Lamoureux (UTA).

“Mav was a big part of our team on and off the ice,” Côtê said. “But every defenceman has stepped up; Komarov, Diotte and even Yan Gaudreau … but Mav is a big-part of this team the last four years but everyone has stepped up and are ready for this big challenge.”

Drummondville came close to a Memorial Cup title in 1996 but were beaten by Spokane in the final. They finished third in 2009 in their last appearance.

But tonight they open their 2024 campaign against a dangerous London squad that claimed the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as OHL regular season champions.

“They’re a pretty skilled team,” Côtê said. “We have to put pressure on them and be in their face. The first 5-10 minutes are going to be really important.”

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw 4-5 Saginaw

May 25 – Game 2: London vs. Drummondville — 4pm ET

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw vs. Drummondville — 7:30pm ET

May 27 – Game 4: London vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville vs. Moose Jaw — 7:30pm ET

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 7:30pm ET

May 30 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:30pm ET

June 1 – Semi-final — 7:30pm ET

June 2 – Final — 7:30pm ET