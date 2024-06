2024 Memorial Cup final preview – Spirit vs. Knight – June 2

One game to become Memorial Cup presented by Dow champions.

The London Knights and Saginaw Spirit will meet tonight for CHL supremacy at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT live on TSN, RDS, NHL Network and CHL TV.

“The biggest trophy in junior hockey is on the line,” said Saginaw’s Josh Bloom (VAN). “Two teams that really don’t like each other and have a lot of history. It should gear up to be an unbelievable hockey game.”

Tonight marks the ninth time two teams from the same regional league have met for the Memorial Cup and it is the fifth instance of two OHL teams playing in the final. It’s the first occurrence since Windsor beat Erie in the 2017 final.

“You couldn’t write the script any better,” Bloom said. “We’re really juiced up.”

This evening will be the 12th meeting of the season between the two Western Conference foes. The Knights have won seven contests – most notably the Western Conference Championship Series 4-2 – while they took the final game of the round-robin on Wednesday 4-2 to advance straight to the final.

Having said that, Saginaw is the only side to have beaten London since March 29.

“Waking up this morning, you just treat it like any other game day,” said London’s Easton Cowan (TOR). “We’re all really excited in that room and we can’t wait for puck drop.

“We’re going to give our all for everyone in that room.”

Saginaw will look to become just the third American CHL club to hoist the Memorial Cup after Portland (1983, 1998) and Spokane (1991, 2008).

They booked their spot in the final Friday night after an emphatic 7-1 win over Moose Jaw while in their first two games of the round-robin they took down Moose Jaw 5-4 and Drummondville 4-3 before they fell to London in the finale.

Rodwin Dionicio (ANA), Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh each have five points for the Spirit while five different skaters have each scored twice. Andrew Oke owns a 2.77 GAA in four appearances.

“What tonight comes down to is who wants it more and who’s going to work harder for it,” Bloom said. “I know we have a lot of guys in the room that will die for this Cup.”

For London, the quest for a third Memorial Cup championship is 60 minutes away.

If the OHL champions are successful, they’ll match Cornwall, Kamloops and Windsor for the most CHL championships since 1972.

“We have to play our game,” Cowan said. “Play good defence and it will lead to offence and capitalize on our chances. We have a lot of starpower on this team and a lot of depth so we’re ready to go tonight.”

Cowan, the OHL regular season and playoffs MVP, headlines that pack with five points at the tournament while Ruslan Gazizov and Kasper Halttunen (SJ) have each scored three times. Simpson leads the tournament with a 2.00 GAA and .933 save percentage.

London opened its campaign with a 4-0 win over Drummondville thanks to a 31-save shutout by Michael Simpson before they defeated Moose Jaw 5-4 Monday. They closed out the round-robin with a 4-2 win over Saginaw as Cowan scored the game-winner with 85 seconds left in regulation.

“I think it’s fun playing in their barn tonight,” Cowan said. “It’s a lot of fun that we’re going to play against the host team and we’re ready for the challenge.”

With a victory tonight, London head coach Dale Hunter would record his 14th win at the tournament to tie Don Hay’s record (since 1972).

No matter who wins tonight, a first OHL Memorial Cup champion will be crowned since 2017.

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: Moose Jaw 4-5 Saginaw

May 25 – Game 2: London 4-0 Drummondville

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw 4-3 Drummondville

May 27 – Game 4: London 5-4 Moose Jaw

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville 3-5 Moose Jaw

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw 2-4 London

May 31 – Semi-final — Moose Jaw 1-7 Saginaw

June 2 – Final — Saginaw vs. London – 7:30pm ET