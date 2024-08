2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup updates: Aug. 9

Photo credit: Andy Devlin / Hockey Canada

Canada and Czechia will play for gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, AB.

Day 3 results (Aug. 7, 2024)

Slovakia 5-2 Germany (5th vs. 6th)

Finland 5-2 Switzerland (7th vs. 8th)

Czechia 5-1 Sweden (semi-final)

Canada 5-1 USA (semi-final)

About today

Canada will play for gold for the third straight year after a 5-1 victory against the USA. Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt, Chicoutimi’s Alex Huang, Victoria’s Cole Reschny, Kitchener’s Luca Romano and Medicine Hat’s Gavin McKenna all scored while Jack Ivankovic stopped 28 shots. If Canada are victorious Saturday, it’d be their 25th gold medal at this event.

Czechia advanced to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup final for the second straight year after a 5-1 win over Sweden in the first semi-final. Kamloops’ Vit Zahejsky had three points (2G, 1A) while Calgary’s Robin Svancara and Seattle prospect Matej Pekar each had an assist.

Slovakia secured fifth spot after a 5-2 win over Germany. Quebec prospect Andreas Straka had a goal and an assist while Sudbury prospect Jan Chovan had two assists and Kitchener prospect Tomas Chrenko had one helper. Vancouver prospect Tomas Tomik secured the win with an empty-net goal.

Finland finished seventh after a 5-2 win over Switzerland. Swiss captain and Saint John’s Florian Schenk had an assist in defeat.

Day 5 schedule (Aug. 10, 2024):

Sweden vs. USA — 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT (bronze medal game)

Canada vs. Czechia — 8pm ET / 5pm PT (gold medal game)

Canadian scoring leaders

Name Points CHL club Cole Reschny 7 Victoria Gavin McKenna 6 Medicine Hat Émile Guité 6 Chicoutimi Matthew Schaefer 6 Erie Alex Huang 4 Chicoutimi

Where to watch:

The gold medal game and bronze medal game can be seen live on TSN Saturday.