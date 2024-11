2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge scouting reports: Part two

With the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota days away, NHL Central Scouting has granted a behind the scenes look at their evaluation of players involved in the game.

Yesterday, part one looked at the players who were recently given a ‘Grade A’ rating by NHL Central Scouting in their Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft published last month. Today, we look at the remainder of the Team CHL roster.

NHL Central Scouting has provided the CHL scouting reports of all Team CHL players that will take part this week’s two game series.

Building off of one of hockey’s greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and NTDP’s U18 team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of next year’s NHL Draft.

The first game will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Canada Life Place in London, Ont., while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Both games can be seen LIVE on TSN with Game 1 available on TSN 4/5 while Game 2 can be seen on TSN 1/4. Additionally, RDS2 will broadcast both contests in French.

Please note: the following scouting reports have been lightly edited for clarity.

Quinn Beauchesne – Guelph Storm

13GP | 1G | 3PTS

A second year defenceman in the OHL. He brings a steady presence to the blue line. A good skater with the poise and skills for quality zone exits and good first passes. He plays the game the right way. He’s physical when he needs to be and does the little things that needs to be done to win hockey games. A solid 200-foot guy that has the smarts to defend with a purpose and support the offence when he has the chance. Has missed some time due to injury but is poised to continue to contribute to his team and have a strong season.

Braeden Cootes – Seattle Thunderbirds

23GP | 9G | 22PTS

In his second full year in the WHL after he selected 10th overall in 2022. He is a top line centre and first unit power play and penalty kill on his team. A key contributor for Seattle, he competes and shows a very good motor, never quits on a puck or a play. He can be a difficult player to play against and plays every shift as if he’s on a mission. He’s very versatile, plays smart and has skill to make plays. A strong team player that can play in all situations and be a difference maker up and down the line-up.

Reese Hamilton – Regina Pats

22GP | 1G | 3PTS

In his second WHL Season, selected fourth in the 2022 Draft. He is a smooth skater who is comfortable with the puck on his stick. He has an effective game skating the puck up ice and out from defensive zone pressure and advancing it to teammates in good spots. Good game to generate offence from the backend and from along the offensive blue line, has good composure, smarts and execution with the puck. He has the skill set to make the reads and execute difficult passes, reads the play well defensively and does a good job of stepping up and taking away time and space from opponents. A dynamic versatile ‘D’ that is deployed in all situations and has a big upside.

Jack Ivankovic – Brampton Steelheads

16GP | 9-6-0 | 3.38 GAA | .899 save percentage

In his second season in the OHL, selected sevent overall in 2023. In 2023-24 he had the best GAA for all OHL rookie goaltenders. He was outstanding at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup backstopping Canada to a gold medal. He is an extremely smart, athletic goalie and while not huge in stature, he is highly skilled and is excellent in positional play. He’s mentally strong and very dependable with an excellent compete level (he battles very hard to keep the puck out). He’s proven himself to be very capable of making the big and important saves and gives his team a chance to win every game. Displays very good feet, pads and efficient lateral crease movement. His quick reactions and recovery skills can be difference makers. Good use of his glove and very good at tracking pucks through traffic and reading the one-time plays. He has a chance to be an NHL starter in the future.

Ben Kindel – Calgary Hitmen

22GP | 14G | 31PTS

In his second WHL season, Kindel is a smart and versatile centre that can be deployed in all situations. He is quick, agile and elusive with the puck with the ability to create his own scoring chances as well as set-up quality looks for teammates. A consistent generator of offence, he’s smart and responsible with and without the puck and an asset on both special team units. Willing to play bigger than his size, he battles and competes with good balance and strength on his skates. He consistently goes into the ‘hard’ areas of the ice to makes plays and generate chances. He is off to a strong start this season and garnering a lot of attention.

Cameron Reid – Kitchener Rangers

24GP | 4G | 21PTS

A second year OHL defenseman, selected 10th overall in 2023. He plays big minutes for his team in Kitchener and is the quarterback on the power play. He is an elite skater, smooth with great vision and sense for the game. A very underrated defender, has great feet and agility to take away time and space with a real good stick. Not afraid to play physical and plays a solid game. Plays with the maturity and composure of a veteran and has been a consistent driving force for his team.

Cameron Schmidt – Vancouver Giants

21GP | 23G | 34PTS

He is playing in his second full season in the WHL, selected seventh overall in 2022. Schmidt is an under-sized winger that has game breaker skill and an excellent shot. After an exceptional 2023-24 campaign scoring 30-goal in his 16-year-old season, he continues to put pucks in the net and is on pace to be one of the top goal scorers in the WHL this season. He is the go-to player in most situations for his team and his game continues to mature as he finds ways to contribute with and without the puck (even while on the penalty kill). Very hard to contain in 3-on-3 overtime play and is always a threat to score on most shifts making him one of the more entertaining players to watch in the WHL.