2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge event format

How about some extra, extra hockey?

It’s possible at the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

Ahead of next week’s event, familiarize yourself with the event format as Team CHL gets set to meet the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) in a two-game series in London (Nov. 26) and Oshawa (Nov. 27).

Event format

Two points for a win and no point for a loss, regardless whether a game ends in regulation time, overtime or a shoot-out If a game is tied after regulation, the teams will play one five-minute three-on-three sudden-death overtime period with a goal ending the game If the game is still tied after the overtime period, a three-player shoot-out will be held. If the game is still tied after three players have shot for each team, the shoot-out will continue in sudden-death fashion using different players until a team wins the game. The team winning the game will receive two points but the losing team does not receive a point If after completion of the second game, the series is tied at two points each, a ‘third’ game will be played to determine the series winner. There will be a flood after the conclusion of the second game. The teams will then change ends and play a three-on-three 20 minute period(s) until a goal is scored. The winning team will win the series

Building off of one of hockey’s greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see players from the CHL and NTDP’s U18 team compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of next year’s NHL Draft.

The first game will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Canada Life Place in London, Ont., while the second contest will be held the following night on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ont.

Team CHL’s roster features 22 of the league’s premier NHL Draft prospects and is highlighted by 14 Grade ‘A’ ranked players that indicates a likely first round pick in 2025.

Fans interested in buying tickets for either game can do at the links below:

Both games can be seen LIVE on TSN with Game 1 available on TSN 4/5 while Game 2 can be seen on TSN 1/4. Additionally, RDS2 will broadcast both contests in French.