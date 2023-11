2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge updates

Day 1 — Nov. 2, 2023

Canada Red got their tournament off to a perfect start after a 3-2 shootout victory over Finland.

Gavin McKenna (MH) scored twice for Canada Red in regulation, as well as in the shootout, alongside Cole Reschny (VIC) and Braeden Cootes (SEA). William Lacelle, the 10th overall pick by Rimouski in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, made 24 saves as Canada won in the fifth round of the shootout.

In their tournament opener, Canada White fell 4-3 to Czechia in a shootout.

Jack Nesbitt (WSR) and Mateo Nobert (BLB) had goals for Canada White, who held a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. Czechia secured the win in the seventh round of the shootout while Jack Ivankovic (MISS) made 31 saves.

Earlier in the day, Matthew Schaefer (ER) was named captain of Canada While while Quinn Beauchesne (GUE) was given the honour for Team Red.