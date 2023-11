2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge preview

The World U-17 Hockey Challenge is finally headed to Prince Edward Island.

Charlottetown and Summerside were supposed to host the 2020 and 2021 editions but due to the Covid-19 pandemic they were cancelled. However, in 2023, they will host six teams that is highlighted by Canada Red and Canada White.

It is the first time since 2014 that Canada hasn’t entered three teams in the tournament as they look to medal for the second straight year. At the 2022 tournament, Canada Red claimed silver.

Forty-two CHL players will represent Canada at the event with the vast majority being eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft. However, most eyes will be on a 2026 prospect in Medicine Hat’s star forward Gavin McKenna.

With a plethora of CHL and future NHL talent on display, here’s a look at three players to watch from Canada Red and Canada White.

Canada Red

Reese Hamilton — Calgary Hitmen

Selected fourth overall by the Hitmen in the 2022 WHL Draft, Hamilton has settled into life nicely in the WHL with eight points (four goals) in 15 games.

Hamilton, who scored his first WHL goal Oct. 11 against Regina, has fired 45 shots on goal this year from the Calgary blue line. On Oct. 27 he buried the overtime winner as Calgary beat Lethbridge 4-3.

Gavin McKenna — Medicine Hat Tigers

All eyes will likely be on McKenna who is already considered the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Selected first overall in the 2022 WHL Draft, McKenna played 14 games with the Tigers last year where he recorded 18 points, including four assists in his debut as a 14-year-old.

This year, the Whitehorse, YT., native has 20 points (seven goals) in 14 games and on Oct. 6 registered his first career WHL hat-trick.

At the 2023 Canada Winter Games, McKenna was sensational as he set a new tournament record with 29 points in just six games.

2026 #NHLDraft prospect Gavin McKenna completes his first WHL hat-trick in overtime as @tigershockey win 8-7 in Swift Current❗️ pic.twitter.com/nAv9IjJjx6 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 7, 2023

Ryan Roobroeck — Niagara IceDogs

The younger brother of Oshawa forward and New York Rangers prospect Dylan, Roobroeck has had a solid start to his OHL career as a 16-year-old.

In 12 games, he’s scored four times and tallied seven points. Roobroeck scored his first OHL goal Oct. 7 against Barrie and is tied first in shots on goal with 39 among IceDogs skaters.

Canada White

Caleb Desnoyers — Moncton Wildcats

The first overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, Desnoyers has excelled as a rookie with 15 points (five goals) in as many games for the CHL Top 10 ranked Wildcats.

Six of his points have come on the power play while he is tied first in QMJHL rookie scoring. The 16-year-old has also won 51.7 per cent of his faceoffs this year.

Caleb Desnoyers, the first overall pick in the 2023 #QDraft, has his first home @QMJHL goal! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/m14ONGEUZs — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2023

Emile Guite — Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Chosen second overall in the QMJHL Draft, Guite has posted 11 points in 15 games with the Sagueneens.

He scored his first two Q goals Oct. 15 against the defending QMJHL and Memorial Cup champions Quebec and has registered three multi-point outings as a rookie.

Matthew Schaefer — Erie Otters

The OHL’s top pick in the 2023 Draft, Schaefer scored his first goal for Erie Oct. 13 against Niagara.

It’s the only point he’s registered thus far in 13 regular season games but during the preseason, Schaefer had six points in as many games.

The full schedule for the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge is available here.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcasters of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the medal games on Nov. 11. Preliminary-round games, quarterfinals, and semi-finals will be streamed live at HockeyCanada.ca.