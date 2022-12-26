2023 World Juniors daily: Dec. 26

An annual tradition returns today as the 2023 World Juniors from Halifax and Moncton get underway.

Day 1 sees four games on the docket that includes Canada’s tournament opener against Czechia from Scotiabank Centre.

Day 1 schedule:

Finland vs. Switzerland — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

Sweden vs. Austria — 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Latvia vs. USA — 4 pm ET / 1 p.m. PT

Czechia vs. Canada — 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

The day ahead:

The tournament opens with a Group B contest between 2022 silver-medallists Finland and Switzerland. The Finns agonizingly saw a 2-0 third period lead disappear against Canada in August’s final before they succumbed in overtime.

Finland’s tournament preparation hasn’t been ideal as they were beaten by both the USA and Canada in exhibition play. On the other hand, Switzerland, who feature eight CHL players in their squad, went 2-1 as they secured two quality victories over Czechia and Sweden. Halifax’s Attilio Biasca, who had four goals in the 2022 tournament, scored twice in each of Switzerland’s exhibition wins.

The Halifax portion of the schedule gets underway with a contest between Sweden and Austria. Only one CHL player will be featured as Ottawa 67’s and Montreal Canadiens prospect Vincenz Rohrer will suit up for Austria.

The USA open their tournament versus Latvia in the day’s third game. The USA were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Czechia in 2022 while Latvia were the darlings of August’s competition as they collected their first ever win at a World Juniors and in the process advanced to the quarterfinals.

Tyler Boucher is the only CHL skater on the American squad while Latvia features four returnees from 2022 in Niks Fenenko, Bogdans Hodass, Anri Ravinskis and Sandis Vilmanis. The USA went 2-0 in pre-tournament action with wins over Finland and Sweden while Latvia suffered two 6-3 defeats to Czechia and Germany.

For the last few years, our holiday hockey tradition has been anything but traditional. But that’s what makes this year so special. Welcome back to the #WorldJuniors. pic.twitter.com/PZdrQoBonY — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 25, 2022

Canada’s tournament will open against Czechia in the final tilt of Day 1. Canada, whose roster features 18 CHL players and three recent alumnus that includes captain Shane Wright, square off against a Czech side that is also heavily represented by the CHL with 12 players.

The hosts seek their 20th World Juniors gold medal in Halifax while Czechia will look to claim hardware after a fourth-place finish in 2022. Canada’s preparation was perfect as they went 3-0 behind wins over Switzerland, Slovakia and Finland while Czechia went 1-1.

Who to watch

Five Canadians were highlighted pre-tournament, as were five international players, but on Day 1 of the tournament, Brennan Othmann is the focus.

From Connor Bedard to Olen Zellweger, 🇨🇦's CHL players are poised to shine once again at the 2023 #WorldJuniors! 🍁 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 24, 2022

The newest Peterborough Pete scored in all three of Canada’s pre-tournament games and skates on the team’s top line alongside Shane Wright and Connor Bedard.

A member of Canada’s 2022 gold medal winning squad where he had six points in six games, the New York Rangers prospect has 11 points in 10 games with the Petes since he was traded by Flint Nov. 12.

Where to watch:

All four Boxing Day games can be seen live on TSN.

TSN 1, 4 and 5 will show Finland vs. Switzerland, Sweden vs. Austria and Canada vs. Czechia will TSN 1 will carry Latvia vs. USA.

