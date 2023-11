CHL Players of the Week: Nov. 6 – Nov. 12

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

After collecting seven points (2G-5A) during the No. 7-ranked Knights’ three victories last week, London forward Denver Barkey (PHI) was recognied by the OHL as their Cogeco Player of the Week. Barkey now has points in seven straight games (4G-7A) and he’s been held off the scoresheet just twice in 18 games this season. This past weekend also saw Barkey tally his third short-handed goal of the season, which ranks as the most of any skater in the OHL. The 18-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., is also up to 26 points (11G-15A) this season, which ranks fourth in the OHL.

In terms of the OHL’s Goaltender of the Week, that distinction belonged to Kitchener netminder Jackson Parsons this week. Parsons held a perfect 3-0 record in the No. 8-ranked Rangers’ three wins last week, posting a 1.00 GAA, .971 SV% and two shutouts over three starts. The 18-year-old from Embrun, Ont., is now up to four shutouts on the season, the most of any netminder in the CHL. He’s been an important part of Kitchener’s rise to the top of the OHL standings.

Collecting three wins and two shutouts for the red hot Rangers, Jackson Parsons is the OHL Goaltender of the Week.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Helping the Mooseheads to their CHL-best eight-game winning streak was Halifax forward Jordan Dumais (CBJ), who was named the Videotron QMJHL Player of the Week for his efforts in three Halifax victories over the last seven days. Specifically, the 19-year-old from Ile Bizard, Que., registered seven points (3G-4A) in his team’s three games. One of those contests was particularly special for Dumais and the Mooseheads franchise, as the 2022-23 QMJHL scoring leader recorded three assists on Sunday to reach 306 career points with Halifax – breaking the franchise’s 20-year-old scoring record that was formerly held by former Mooseheads captain Brandon Benedict (303 points). Dumais is now up to 28 points (12G-16A) in 11 games this season, placing him sixth in the QMJHL scoring race.

Meanwhile, the Huskies’ goaltender William Rousseau was named to the QMJHL Team of the Week as the league’s top goaltender. Over the last week, Rousseau won both of his starts, posting a 0.76 GAA and a .967 SV%. The 20-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Que., also stopped all 21 shots he faced against Rimouski on November 11 when playing in relief. Rousseau has a 1.87 GAA and a .942 SV%, the latter of which leads all goaltenders in the CHL. Impressively, Rousseau has also won eight of his last nine starts, while his last loss in regulation was Oct. 5 against Drummondville.

Western Hockey League (WHL)

As they closed out a challenging eight-game road trip Western Canada with a pair of victories, the Portland Winterhawks were once again led by their captain Gabe Klassen, who was named the WHL Tempo Player of the Week. The 20-year-old forward recorded nine points (4G-5A) in the Winterhawks’ two games last week. Klassen now has a team-leading 31 points (12G-19A) this season, which places him in a tie for fourth among all skaters in the WHL. He’s also registered four multi-point games over his last five contests.

With nine points in two games, Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen is the Tempo WHL Player of the Week!

Having won four straight games, Medicine Hat have enjoyed success as of late, which can in part be attributed to the excellent play of Tigers netminder Evan May who was named the WHL’s Goaltender of the Week. The 19-year-old product of Nanaimo, B.C., won his only start of the week in a shutout against the No.10-ranked Warriors, ultimately posting a 0.92 GAA and .971 SV%. Over his last two starts, during the Tigers’ four-game winning streak, May has put together consecutive performances with 30+ saves. In those two starts, he also registered a 0.96 GAA and .970 SV% – having turned aside 64 of the last 66 shots he’s faced.