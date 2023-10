CHL Game of the Week schedule announced for October on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is pleased to announce today its Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the month of October on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca (see schedule below). Starting next week, the CHL Game of the Week will be available to fans as a ‘freeview’ on CHL TV. The CHL Game of the Week, as well as select additional games, will also stream live on TSN+, the new stand-alone digital streaming service from TSN, and on RDS.ca.

Viewers can tune in to watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

Beginning on Wednesday, October 11, the CHL Game of the Week officially gets underway on CHL TV and TSN+ with the 2024 Memorial Cup hosts and No. 5-ranked Saginaw Spirit led by 16-year-old standout Michael Misa and 2024 NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh at home against their in-state rivals, the Flint Firebirds. During that same week, on RDS.ca, fans will have the opportunity to see Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mathieu Cataford and the No. 6-ranked Halifax Mooseheads travel to Baie-Comeau to face 2024 NHL Draft prospect Justin Poirier and the Drakkar on Thursday, October 12.

One week later, on Thursday, October 19, backstopped by the goaltending duo of reigning CHL Goaltender of the Year Nathan Darveau and 2025 NHL Draft prospect Gabriel D’Aigle, the Victoriaville Tigres will look to shut down 2023 NHL second-round pick Ethan Gauthier and the Drummondville Voltigeurs on CHL TV and RDS.ca. On that same night, TSN+ delivers a rematch from last year’s OHL playoffs between the Mississauga Steelheads and North Bay Battalion.

As we approach the end of the month, on Friday, October 27, CHL TV and TSN+ will showcase the No. 2-ranked Portland Winterhawks led by San Jose Sharks prospect Luca Cagnoni take on the Rebels and Nashville Predators prospect Kalan Lind in Red Deer. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, October 25, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and 2023 CHL Rookie of the Year Maxim Massé will travel to Rimouski to meet the Océanic and 2024 NHL Draft prospect Spencer Gill for a contest featured on RDS.ca.

Lastly, on Wednesday, November 1, viewers on CHL TV and TSN+ can catch the high-flying No. 8-ranked Sudbury Wolves and captain David Goyette welcome their Highway 17 rivals, the North Bay Battalion, who will led in the crease by Winnipeg Jets prospect Domenic DiVincentiis. The following day, on RDS.ca, the No. 3-ranked Rouyn-Noranda will be home to the Moncton Wildcats and Calgary Flames prospect Étienne Morin on Thursday, November 2.

The 2023-24 CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca will be announced on a month-by-month basis, with the next slate of games for November expected to be shared by the end of this month.

In addition to the weekly slate of games being streamed on its digital platforms this season, TSN and RDS will continue to broadcast live the CHL’s full suite of national events live, including the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game scheduled for January 24 from Moncton, as well as the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow hosted by the Saginaw Spirit from May 24 to June 2. As the CHL’s official broadcasters, TSN will also air next spring all three of the CHL’s member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) Championship Series starting right from Game 1, while RDS will deliver complete coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series from Game 1 onward as well.

CHL Game of the Week – October – Broadcast Schedule

Wed. Oct 11 at 7:05 p.m. ET – Flint Firebirds vs. Saginaw Spirit on CHL TV & TSN+

Thurs. Oct. 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Halifax Mooseheads vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar on RDS.ca

Thurs. Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Victoriaville Tigres vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs on CHL TV & RDS.ca

Thurs. Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Mississauga Steelheads vs. North Bay Battalion on TSN+

Wed. Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Chicoutimi Saguenéens vs. Rimouski Océanic on RDS.ca

Fri. Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m. MT – Portland Winterhawks vs. Red Deer Rebels on CHL TV & TSN+

Wed. Nov. 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET – North Bay Battalion vs. Sudbury Wolves on CHL TV & TSN+

Thurs. Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Moncton Wildcats vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on RDS.ca