August 12, 2022

2022 World Juniors daily: Aug. 12

2022 world juniors
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

It’s the lightest day of the tournament thus far with just two round-robin games on the schedule for Day 4 of the 2022 World Juniors.

There’s a handful of CHL talent on display today as four European nations battle.

Day 4 schedule:

Austria vs. Sweden — 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
Slovakia vs. Latvia — 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

The day ahead:

The first contest of the day will see just three CHL players in action. Austria (0-1-0) is represented by Halifax’s Senna Peeters, who scored in Wednesday’s loss to Germany, while Fabian Lysell and Oskar Olausson (OSH) will suit up for Sweden (1-0-0). Lysell recorded an assist Wednesday as Sweden opened the tournament with 3-2 win over Switzerland.

Slovakia (0-2-0) will look to rebound immediately after they were hammered 11-1 by Canada last night. Chicoutimi winger Matej Kaslik has three goals in two games for the Slovaks, who lost their first game of the tournament to Czechia Tuesday.

Latvia (0-2-0) had Thursday off but had opened the tournament with back-to-back losses to Finland (6-1) and Canada (5-2). Medicine Hat d-man Bodgans Hadass has one goal and one assist in a pair of games.

It’s a pivotal contest for both nations; the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Who to watch:

Owen Sound’s Servac Petrovsky is the only Slovak to own a positive +/- rating at +1. In two games, Petrovsky has one goal and one assist while his eight shots are the second most on the team behind Kaslik’s 12.

Petrovsky was a sixth-round selection by the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft after he registered 28 goals and 54 points in 65 games as a rookie last season in the OHL.

About yesterday:

Mason McTavish stole the headlines Thursday as he scored four times in Canada’s 11-1 demolition of Slovakia.

The captain became the seventh player to score four goals for Canada in a World Juniors game alongside Mario Lemieux (1984) Simon Gagné (1999) Brayden Schenn (2011) Taylor Raddysh (2017) Maxime Comtois (2019) and Connor Bedard (2022/unofficial).

“It’s pretty cool for sure,” said McTavish, who also had two assists. “Special moment. Obviously, credit to my teammates. They were looking for me all game.”

Joshua Roy (SHE) scored once and added three assists in the victory while Brennan Othmann (FLNT), in his tournament debut, added a goal and two helpers.

Connor Bedard (REG), Lukas Cormier (CHA), Will Cuylle (WSR), William Dufour (SJ), Logan Stankoven (KAM) and Olen Zellweger (EVE) all had multi-point games. Dylan Garand (KAM), the reigning CHL goaltender of the year, stopped 22 shots.

In the day’s first game, Leevi Merilainen backstopped Finland to a 4-3 shootout win over Czechia.

Czech captain Jan Mysak (HAM), fresh off of a 13-shot, two-goal, effort in their first game, scored again while Michal Hut (EVE) added an assist. Acadie-Bathurst’s Jan Bednar made 28 saves.

Attilio Biasca, who scored in Switzerland’s first game of the tournament, collected an assist in a 7-1 loss to the USA in Thursday’s final game.

