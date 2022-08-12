2022 World Juniors daily: Aug. 12

It’s the lightest day of the tournament thus far with just two round-robin games on the schedule for Day 4 of the 2022 World Juniors.

There’s a handful of CHL talent on display today as four European nations battle.

Day 4 schedule:

Austria vs. Sweden — 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Slovakia vs. Latvia — 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

The day ahead:

The first contest of the day will see just three CHL players in action. Austria (0-1-0) is represented by Halifax’s Senna Peeters, who scored in Wednesday’s loss to Germany, while Fabian Lysell and Oskar Olausson (OSH) will suit up for Sweden (1-0-0). Lysell recorded an assist Wednesday as Sweden opened the tournament with 3-2 win over Switzerland.

Slovakia (0-2-0) will look to rebound immediately after they were hammered 11-1 by Canada last night. Chicoutimi winger Matej Kaslik has three goals in two games for the Slovaks, who lost their first game of the tournament to Czechia Tuesday.

Latvia (0-2-0) had Thursday off but had opened the tournament with back-to-back losses to Finland (6-1) and Canada (5-2). Medicine Hat d-man Bodgans Hadass has one goal and one assist in a pair of games.

It’s a pivotal contest for both nations; the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Who to watch:

Owen Sound’s Servac Petrovsky is the only Slovak to own a positive +/- rating at +1. In two games, Petrovsky has one goal and one assist while his eight shots are the second most on the team behind Kaslik’s 12.

Petrovsky was a sixth-round selection by the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft after he registered 28 goals and 54 points in 65 games as a rookie last season in the OHL.

About yesterday:

Mason McTavish stole the headlines Thursday as he scored four times in Canada’s 11-1 demolition of Slovakia.

The captain became the seventh player to score four goals for Canada in a World Juniors game alongside Mario Lemieux (1984) Simon Gagné (1999) Brayden Schenn (2011) Taylor Raddysh (2017) Maxime Comtois (2019) and Connor Bedard (2022/unofficial).

“It’s pretty cool for sure,” said McTavish, who also had two assists. “Special moment. Obviously, credit to my teammates. They were looking for me all game.”

A special performance from a special player. Mason McTavish became the seventh player to score four goals for 🇨🇦 in a #WorldJuniors game 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8sj5lcLcRh — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 12, 2022

Joshua Roy (SHE) scored once and added three assists in the victory while Brennan Othmann (FLNT), in his tournament debut, added a goal and two helpers.

Connor Bedard (REG), Lukas Cormier (CHA), Will Cuylle (WSR), William Dufour (SJ), Logan Stankoven (KAM) and Olen Zellweger (EVE) all had multi-point games. Dylan Garand (KAM), the reigning CHL goaltender of the year, stopped 22 shots.

After he buried 5⃣0⃣ last season, Brennan Othmann gets his first at the #WorldJuniors! @FlintFirebirds pic.twitter.com/VHHuaxgiaX — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 11, 2022

In the day’s first game, Leevi Merilainen backstopped Finland to a 4-3 shootout win over Czechia.

Czech captain Jan Mysak (HAM), fresh off of a 13-shot, two-goal, effort in their first game, scored again while Michal Hut (EVE) added an assist. Acadie-Bathurst’s Jan Bednar made 28 saves.

Attilio Biasca, who scored in Switzerland’s first game of the tournament, collected an assist in a 7-1 loss to the USA in Thursday’s final game.