2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge preview

For the first time since 2019, the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge returns.

Canada, as per usual, will enter three teams (Black, Red, White) with a total of 58 CHL players from 41 different clubs represented.

The tournament also features Czechia, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. National Team Development Program while games will be played out of the Langley Events Centre, home of the Vancouver Giants, as well as the Sungod Arena in Delta, B.C.

A Canadian team hasn’t medalled since Canada Red, that featured Justin Barron, Dylan Cozens and Alexis Lafreniere among others, won silver in 2017.

Canada White, led by Evan Bouchard, Nick Suzuki and Robert Thomas, were the last Canadian squad to win gold in 2015.

With a plethora of talent on display that will be eligible for the 2024 and 2025 NHL Draft, here’s three players to watch from Canada Black, Red and White.

Canada Black

Sam Dickinson — London Knights

Dickinson has enjoyed a solid start to life in the OHL as through 11 games, he has three goals and seven points. He leads all Knights d-men in scoring and ranks second in total points among OHL rookie blueliners. His two power play markers are tied for the most among OHL skaters while his 21 shots on goal are the second most among first year blueliners. The Toronto native was the fourth overall pick by Niagara in the 2022 OHL Draft but was shipped to London Aug. 31 for seven draft picks.

Jordan Gavin — Tri-City Americans

Gavin’s first full WHL season has gotten off to an explosive start as through 12 games, he has three goals and 11 assists. His 14 points are tied for the most among WHL rookies while he leads the way with six power play assists. His impressive start was rewarded by being named the WHL’s Rookie of the Month for September and October.

Malcolm Spence — Erie Otters

Spence’s 11 points this season are the third most among OHL rookie skaters while his four goals put him in a tie for the fourth most. His 48 shots are by far and away the most among OHL rookies and in his final game with Erie before he left for the tournament, Spence tallied nine shots on goal, a season high.

Canada Red

Berkly Catton — Spokane Chiefs

The first overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, Catton’s first full WHL season has been terrific so far. After he had four points in nine games a year ago, the Saskatoon native has produced three goals and 10 points in 11 games this year. He ranks second in scoring for the Chiefs while he ranks tied third among WHL rookies. Catton also has tallied 40 shots on goal and has won 53.5 per cent of his faceoffs, both the most by any WHL rook.

Gabriel D’Aigle — Victoriaville Tigres

D’Aigle, the second overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft, has enjoyed a fantastic start to his junior career as he has tallied a 4-1-0 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .920 save percentage. His 115 saves are the fourth most among rookie goaltenders while his GAA is the sixth best among goaltenders who have played at least five games. D’Aigle’s four wins are tied for the most among rookie goalies.

Michael Misa — Saginaw Spirit

The 15-year-old phenom has lived up to the hype early on in his OHL career as Misa’s 10 goals are tied for the second most in the league. His 17 points leads all rookies and places him tied for eighth overall while he has already tallied five multi-point games including a career-high four-point effort Oct. 14. Furthermore, Misa has two power play goals and has won 48.5 per cent of his faceoffs through 13 games.

Canada White

Ryder Ritchie — Prince Albert Raiders

Ritchie’s WHL career has got off to a solid start with two goals and seven points through 13 games. He ranks in a tie for eighth in WHL rookie scoring while his 29 shots on goal are the third most. Ritchie’s standout performance came Oct. 1 when he had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Edmonton.

Beckett Sennecke — Oshawa Generals

Sennecke, the eighth overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, has five goals and 10 points through 12 games this year. He ranks fourth in OHL rookie scoring while his five goals are tied for the second most among first year players as well as on the Generals. Sennecke enjoyed a perfect start to his OHL career as he scored in his debut Sept. 29 in a 2-1 win at Barrie.

Bill Zonnon — Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Zonnon wasn’t initially selected for the tournament but was added to Team White Oct. 31 and it hardly comes as a surprise. The Huskies forward is part of a two-way tie for the QMJHL rookie scoring lead with 15 points while his seven goals are a league high. Incredibly, of his 15 points, only two have come on the power play. His 42 shots are the most among first year players while his eight assists are third most.

The tournament begins Nov. 3 while the final will be played Nov. 12. A full schedule can be found by clicking here.

58 CHL players to compete in World Under-17 Hockey Challenge:

Canada Black

(F) Cole Beaudoin, Barrie

(F) Christopher Brown, Soo

(F) Clarke Caswell, Swift Current

(F) Thomas Desruisseaux, Cape Breton

(F) Jordan Gavin, Tri-City

(F) Lucas Karmiris, Mississauga

(F) Lynden Lakovic, Moose Jaw

(F) Cole Peardon, Prince Albert

(F) Justin Poirier, Baie-Comeau

(F) Malcolm Spence, Erie

(F) Bode Stewart, Saginaw

(F) Marek Vanacker, Hamilton

(D) Tyson Buczkowski, Prince George

(D) Sam Dickinson, London

(D) Josh Fluker, Swift Current

(D) Tomas Lavoie, Cape Breton

(D) Zayne Parekh, Saginaw

(D) Colton Roberts, Vancouver

(D) Matthew Virgilio, Soo

(G) Ryerson Leenders, Mississauga

Canada Red

(F) Berkly Catton, Spokane

(F) Ben Cormier, Owen Sound

(F) Gabriel Frasca, Kingston

(F) Caleb Hadland, Brandon

(F) Tij Iginla, Seattle

(F) Jett Luchanko, Guelph

(F) Porter Martone, Sarnia

(F) Michael Misa, Saginaw

(F) Tomas Mrsic, Medicine Hat

(F) Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay

(F) Nathan Villeneuve, Sudbury

(F) Carson Wetsch, Calgary

(D) David Bedkowski, Oshawa

(D) Anthony Cristoforo, Windsor

(D) Ben Danford, Oshawa

(D) Owen Phillips, Halifax

(D) Braedyn Rogers, Owen Sound

(D) Tarin Smith, Everett

(G) Gabriel D’Aigle, Victoriaville

Canada White

(F) Cayden Lindstrom, Victoriaville

(F) Gavin Hodnett, Edmonton

(F) Quinn Kennedy, Rimouski

(F) Éliot L’Italien, Blainville-Boisbriand

(F) Miguel Marques, Lethbridge

(F) Roger McQueen, Brandon

(F) Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert

(F) Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa

(F) Luca Testa, London

(F) Jack Van Volsen, Peterborough

(F) Jaxsin Vaughan, Regina

(F) Bill Zonnon, Rouyn-Noranda

(D) Tristen Doyle, Lethbridge

(D) Charlie Elick, Brandon

(D) Spencer Gill, Rimouski

(D) Marek Howell, Moose Jaw

(D) Frankie Marrelli, Ottawa

(D) Henry Mews, Ottawa

(G) Madden Mulawka, Prince George