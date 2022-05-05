2022 QMJHL Playoffs | Foreurs vs. Olympiques Preview

Last year, the Val-d’Or Foreurs made the most of the experience of its veteran-laden club en route to a President Cup Final appearance. This year, its first-round opponent, the Gatineau Olympiques, are hoping to be one of the next teams to reach those lofty heights.

The Olympiques have been building towards this moment for several seasons. Using a strong stretch drive to capture the West Division title, Head Coach Louis Robitaille’s squad has improved the offensive element of their strong two-way game, led by mid-season acquisition and 44-goal scorer Simon Pinard.

Veterans Cole Cormier, Mathieu Bizier and Vegas Golden Knights 2020 first-rounder Zachary Dean are among the many weapons up front, while Tristan Luneau, the first overall selection at the 2020 QMJHL Draft, Isaac Belliveau and Olivier Boutin solidify a formidable blueline.

Overager Remi Poirier has put together a strong campaign, backed up largely by Emerick Despatie while the former battled injuries.

Gatineau is by far the most consistent playoff performer in league history, appearing in each of the past 37 postseasons contested in the “Q”. The organization, winner of seven President Cups and one Memorial Cup, last captured a playoff series in 2016.

The Foreurs ride into the playoffs with a potent top line made up of three returnees from last season’s playoff run in center Justin Robidas, alongside wingers Jeremy Michel and Alexandre Doucet. This trio combined for a remarkable 97 goals and 241 points during the regular season.

Kale McCallum, acquired from the Saint John Sea Dogs, completes his final QMJHL campaign averaging close to a point per game on the blueline, where he’s complemented by fellow veteran Thomas Pelletier.

In net, the situation remains challenging as both regular netminders, William Blackburn and Philippe Cloutier, have been sidelined down the stretch.

The Foreurs have captured three President Cups in their history (1998, 2001 and 2014). Last season represented the fifth time in franchise history in which the club reached the final.

The Olympiques held the upper hand during the 2021-22 season series between the two clubs, going 4-1-1-1. The two franchises haven’t met in a playoff series in 19 years; the organization known at that time as the Hull Olympiques emerged victorious in 1996, 1997 and 2003, while the Foreurs got the upper hand in 1998.

A well-balanced machine versus the high-octane stars, in a short series where anything can happen, it’s time for these two teams to make up for lost times!

Team Comparison: