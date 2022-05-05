2022 QMJHL Playoffs | Drakkar vs. Phoenix Preview

In the spring of 2020, the Sherbrooke Phoenix, the top team in the QMJHL regular season that campaign, was robbed of a potentially long playoff run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year will be all about redemption, starting with a matchup against a resilient Drakkar club that is unlikely to roll over very easily.

The Phoenix captured top spot in the Western Conference by posting 46 victories along the way. Providing the greatest punch was a pair of 51-goal guys in league-leading scorer and Montreal Canadiens prospect, Joshua Roy, alongside overager Xavier Parent. Veteran Julien Anctil also had a career season offensively, one of five 20-goal scorers on the roster.

Defensively, rookie David Spacek made an impact in all three zones while the Sherbrooke back end was bolstered by the acquisition of Tyson Hinds from the Rimouski Oceanic. Ivan Zhigalov made his North American debut by posting 26 victories in the Phoenix cage.

Sherbrooke last tasted playoff victory in 2019 when it defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in round one, before falling to the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the quarterfinals.

The Drakkar has, in essence, been playing playoff hockey for the past few weeks. Clinching its spot in the postseason on the last afternoon of the season, the club has relied on the steady production of Jacob Gaucher, Benjamin Corbeil and Xavier Fortin all season long.

First overall selection from the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Niks Fenenko, rounded into form nicely as the season progressed, leading all Drakkar blueliners in scoring. Bolstering that department is Marc-Antoine Pepin, picked up from the Shawinigan Cataractes at the holiday trade period.

At various times during the season, Olivier Adam put on a clinic, finishing with a league-leading six shutouts. The Drakkar, two-time President Cup finalists, are chasing their first series win since 2015.

The Phoenix swept the season series against the Drakkar, 4-0-0-0, with Baie-Comeau picking up a lone point by virtue of an overtime loss. These two teams have only met once in the postseason before, back in 2013, when the Drakkar swept the then first-year expansion Phoenix in four straight games.

With the Phoenix looking to make good on this latest opportunity for an extended playoff run, it’ll be up to the big guns on the Drakkar to make things interesting.

