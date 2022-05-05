2022 QMJHL Playoffs | Armada vs. Voltigeurs Preview

Two of the closest matched clubs, both geographically and in the standings, face off against one another starting Thursday night when the Drummondville Voltigeurs host on the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Game 1 of this best-of-five first round encounter.

The Voltigeurs feature nine players who reached double digits in goals during the regular season, including their leading point-getter, defenseman Jacob Dion. Justin Cote, Luke Woodworth and leading goal-scorer Jeremy Lapointe were key offensive catalysts throughout the campaign while Sam Oliver was a consistent threat after being acquired from the Charlottetown Islanders mid-season.

On the backend, Dion and touted 2022 NHL Draft prospect Mavric Lamoureux were responsible for much of the heavy lifting in all three zones as needed.

Jacob Goobie, another acquisition from Charlottetown, as well as up-and-coming Riley Mercer held the fort in net throughout the season’s second half.

The Voltigeurs, who were swept by the Quebec Remparts in opening round action last year, are aiming for their first playoff victory since 2019, when their talented squad reached the QMJHL semifinals.

The Armada was led by a trio of veterans up front in Kieran Craig, picked up during the season from the Gatineau Olympiques, Oleksiy Myklukha and Alexis Gendron.

Overager Simon Lavigne led all blueliners in scoring, complemented by Zachary Cardinal, acquired from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies over the holidays, and fellow 20-year-old Alexandre Joncas.

In goal, Charles-Edward Gravel returns to the postseason after playing a pivotal role as a rookie in the Armada’s 2021 run, which saw them take the eventual champion Victoriaville Tigres to the limit in a five-game second-round series.

The Armada has qualified for the QMJHL postseason in each of its 11 seasons in Blainville, with the exception of the COVID-19 cancelled 2020 series. The club’s high-water mark occurred in 2017 and 2018, when it made it to the President Cup Final in successive seasons.

The Armada won the season series convincingly, 5-0-0-0, with the Voltigeurs picking up two points via overtime defeats. These two clubs previously met in the 2017 postseason, the Armada posting a four-game sweep in a first-round encounter.

As for the Voltigeurs, they earned a second-round sweep over the Armada’s predecessors, the Montreal Rocket, en route to their lone President Cup title in 2009.

Will the Armada escape the first round again in 2022? Or will the Voltigeurs prove to everyone that the regular season doesn’t mean a thing? Whatever the answers, fans in both locals will be vying for a closely contested dual between these rivals.

_

Team Comparison: