February 17, 2022

2022 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast rescheduled for July 4-5

QMJHL

 

Due to the recent schedule changes and the new dates for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced that its 2022 Entry Draft presented by Fenplast will be held virtually on July 4-5.

 

The 2022 Entry Draft was initially scheduled to take place on June 17-18, 2022. However, with the recent schedule adjustments, the draft’s first round will now take place on the evening of Monday, July 4, while rounds 2-14 will occur the next day. 

 

Our major partner, Fenplast, will be the event’s presenting sponsor for a third consecutive year.

