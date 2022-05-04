2022 OHL Playoffs: Western Conference Semi-Final Schedules and Scenarios

It’s a big night in the Ontario Hockey League with a pair of first round Game 7 matchups!

The London Knights will play host to the Kitchener Rangers in Game 7 of their series while the Flint Firebirds take on the visiting Owen Sound Attack to decide the outcome of another closely-matched affair that is going the distance.

If you’re unable to make it to the game, be sure to see all of the action streaming on CHL TV, with full playoff, single round and single day passes now available.

Below are the potential Western Conference Semi-Final scenarios based off tonight’s Game 7 outcomes.

2022 OHL Western Conference Semi-Final Scenarios & Schedules:

Series E: (1) Windsor Spitfires (44-17-4-3) vs. (4) Soo Greyhounds (39-22-6-1) – Scenario #1

If London and Flint both win tonight

Game 1, Sat., May 7 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 4, Thurs., May 12 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 5, Sat., May 14 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Game 6, Mon., May 16 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm*

Game 7, Tues., May 17 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Series E: (1) Windsor Spitfires (44-17-4-3) vs. (6) Owen Sound Attack (34-26-5-3) – Scenario #2

If London and Owen Sound both win tonight

Game 1, Sat., May 7 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 3, Wed., May 11 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Game 4, Thurs., May 12 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sat., May 14 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Game 6, Mon., May 16 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Tues., May 17 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Series E: (1) Windsor Spitfires (44-17-4-3) vs. (7) Kitchener Rangers (30-31-5-2) – Scenario #3

If Kitchener wins tonight

Game 1, Sat., May 7 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Windsor, 7:05pm

Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 4, Thurs., May 12 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sat., May 14 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Game 6, Mon., May 16 at Kitchener, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Tues., May 17 at Windsor, 7:05pm*

Series F: (2) London Knights (39-22-5-2) vs. (3) Flint Firebirds (42-21-1-4) – Scenario #1

If London and Flint both win tonight

Game 1, Fri., May 6 at London, 7:00pm

Game 2, Mon., May 9 at London, 7:00pm

Game 3, Wed., May 11 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 4, Fri., May 13 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sun., May 15 at London, 2:00pm*

Game 6, Tues., May 17 at Flint, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., May 18 at London, 7:00pm*

Series F: (2) London Knights (39-22-5-2) vs. (4) Soo Greyhounds (39-22-6-1) – Scenario #2

If London and Owen Sound both win tonight

Game 1, Fri., May 6 at London, 7:00pm

Game 2, Mon., May 9 at London, 7:00pm

Game 3, Wed., May 11 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 4, Fri., May 13 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 5, Sun., May 15 at London, 2:00pm*

Game 6, Tues., May 17 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm*

Game 7, Wed., May 18 at London, 7:00pm*

Series G: (3) Flint Firebirds (42-21-1-4) vs. (4) Soo Greyhounds (39-22-6-1)

If Flint and Kitchener both win tonight

Game 1, Fri., May 6 at Flint, 7:00pm

Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Flint, 4:00pm

Game 3, Tues., May 10 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 4, Thurs, May 12 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 5, Sat., May 14 at Flint, 7:00pm*

Game 6, Mon., May 16 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm*

Game 7, Wed., May 18 at Flint, 7:00pm*

Series H: (4) Soo Greyhounds (39-22-6-1) vs. (6) Owen Sound Attack (34-26-5-3)

If Owen Sound and Kitchener both win tonight

Game 1, Fri., May 6 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 2, Sun., May 8 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm

Game 3, Wed., May 11 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Game 4, Thurs., May 12 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm

Game 5, Sat., May 14 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm*

Game 6, Mon., May 16 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., May 18 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07pm*

*if necessary