2022 NHL Draft | Under the Microscope: Nathan Gaucher

Nathan Gaucher had been on the radar of scouts and observers for some time prior to his draft year. With just a few months to go before the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the 18-year-old is more ready than ever to hear his name get called.

If Bob McKenzie’s just released mid-season NHL Draft Rankings hold true, Gaucher could come off the board early. The TSN Insider tabbed the centreman as the top-rated prospect from the QMJHL at no. 20, one spot ahead of Gatineau Olympiques defenseman Tristan Luneau.

In his third season with the Quebec Remparts, who selected him with the no. 8 pick of the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Gaucher has put up 15 goals and 26 points in 30 games. A complete player with a strong work ethic, the forward can play in all situations and uses his big frame effectively. He also has a great shot and some nice touch around the net.

“Nate is a power forward. He’s player who is very physical, who finishes his checks, who excels in the faceoff circle, and who plays a 200-foot game,” said Remparts head coach Patrick Roy. “He’s a guy whose speed, whose skating has improved a lot and he’s really having a good season this year.”

Throughout his hockey journey, Gaucher has followed in the footsteps his older brother, Jacob, who currently serves as captain of the Baie Comeau Drakkar. Just like Nathan, Jacob is a big right-handed centreman, who is known for his intelligence on the ice. The father of both Gaucher’s also has QMJHL ties of his own, as Yannick is currently the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies’ assistant general manager.

If the current pandemic allows it, the upcoming NHL Draft is set to be held in Montreal’s Bell Centre. Nathan Gaucher makes it no secret how special it would be to get selected by his childhood team, in its home rink.

“Of course, it’s in Montreal, so it would be incredible to get drafted by the Canadiens at the Bell Centre. It would be a great experience but, obviously, getting drafted by any team would be just as fun!”, admitted Gaucher.

While the Gaucher’s have enjoyed considerable hockey success, Nathan has the chance to accomplish a family first by becoming an NHL Draft pick next July. Hopefully his brother, father, and other loved ones will be in attendance to watch his dream come true.

Nathan Gaucher

Height: 6’3″ | Weight: 207 lbs

Birthdate: November 6, 2003

Birthplace: Richelieu, Quebec

Shoots: Right