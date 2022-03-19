2022 NHL Draft | Under the Microscope: Antonin Verreault

Just like Sidney Crosby, Antonin Verreault has forged his path in the QMJHL thanks to a combination of talent, hard work and perseverance.

Today, he’s on the verge of following his idol’s footsteps to the NHL following two productive seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques.

The 17-year-old was the second overall pick in the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, one of four players selected in the top 10 by the Olympiques that year, on top of Tristan Luneau, Samuel Savoie, and Noah Warren.

As a matter of fact, Verreault as well as teammates Luneau and Warren, will all play in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game next week in Kitchener, Ontario.

Will the members of the skilled quartet have the chance to become NHL Draft picks alongside each other next summer? It’s a reality they’ve often discussed.

“Just coming into the QMJHL together last year was special,” explained Verreault. “And this year, we’re realizing that our dreams of being drafted into the NHL might come true. It’s definitely fun to talk about and we understand that it will be great moment for us, especially since it will be in Montreal.”

Verreault was named the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year last season with 23 assists and 29 points in 31 games. The winger has been equally effective this year, racking up nine goals and 20 helpers in 36 games played so far.

He relies on his speed and instincts with the puck to be a creative and dynamic offensive threat. He has focused on becoming better in one-on-one battles and feels that’s the part of his game that has improved the most in 2021-22. The winger is also working on his defensive game.

He knows that these are two aspects that need to improve the most if he hopes to have success at the professional level. Verreault may be small in stature, but he’s dangerous each time the puck is on his stick.

“I have good vision, it’s my best quality. I’m able to find my teammates no matter where they are on the ice, either on offense or in the defensive zone,” explained Verreault. “I would say I have good speed; I can slow the game down and change directions. I have good hands. Most importantly, I play with passion, and I always give 100%.”

Verreault’s raw offensive potential is undoubtedly catching the eye of many NHL scouts as this summer’s draft inches closer. The team that ultimately decides to take a chance on him, even though he’s undersized, certainly won’t regret it.

Antonin Verreault

Height: 5’8″ | Weight: 163 lbs

Birthdate: July 28, 2004

Birthplace: Laval, Quebec

Shoots: Left