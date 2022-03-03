2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Media Accreditation
The Canadian Hockey League invites media to submit their online application for credentials to cover the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game which takes place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
A tentative media schedule for all availability sessions and game day is outlined below.
Media who wish to attend any of the events must complete the form at the link below by March 14, 2022. Please note that any previously issued CHL, NHL, or team media/photo credentials will not be valid for this event.
CLICK HERE FOR ONLINE MEDIA ACCREDITATION APPLICATION FORM
Event Schedule:
|
Tuesday, March 22:
|
11:15am to 12:00pm
|
Off-Ice Testing/Heights & Weights
|
Team Red
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
11:50am to 12:10pm
|
General Media Availability
|
Team White
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
12:30pm to 2:00pm
|
On-Ice Testing/Practice
|
Team Red
|
Kinsmen Arena – The Aud
|
2:15pm to 3:00pm
|
Off-Ice Testing/Heights & Weights
|
Team White
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
2:30pm to 2:50pm
|
General Media Availability
|
Team Red
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
3:30pm to 5:00pm
|
On-Ice Testing/Practice
|
Team White
|
Kinsmen Arena – The Aud
|
Wednesday, March 23:
|
11:00am to 12:00pm
|
Team Picture/Morning Skate
|
Team Red
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
12:10pm (following ice time)
|
Media Availability
|
Team Red
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
12:15pm to 1:15pm
|
Team Picture/Morning Skate
|
Team White
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
1:25pm (following ice time)
|
Media Availability
|
Team Red
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
8:00pm
|
Kubota Top Prospects Game
|
All Players
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
|
10:45pm
|
Post-Game Media Availability
|
All Players
|
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
All events will be hosted at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, with Tuesday’s on-ice testing taking place at the Kinsmen Arena Community Rink located at the Aud. The above schedule is subject to change with a final media schedule including details for accessing credentials to be circulated to approved media prior to the event.
For more information, please contact CHL Media Relations mediarelations@chl.ca on inquiries regarding additional media availability opportunities.
Host Hotel Information:
Radisson Hotel Kitchener Waterloo
2960 King Street East, Kitchener Ontario
Reserved media block available for booking – limited inventory available
Special Rate ($119) – Promo Code: CHLPRO
CROWNE PLAZA® | Kitchener Waterloo
105 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2K8
T – (519) 744 4141 | D – (519) 569 4594
crowneplaza.com/kitchenerdwtn
Crowne Plaza – Code “TOP” – Booking Link for 2022 KTP