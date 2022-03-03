2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Media Accreditation

The Canadian Hockey League invites media to submit their online application for credentials to cover the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game which takes place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

A tentative media schedule for all availability sessions and game day is outlined below.

Media who wish to attend any of the events must complete the form at the link below by March 14, 2022. Please note that any previously issued CHL, NHL, or team media/photo credentials will not be valid for this event.

CLICK HERE FOR ONLINE MEDIA ACCREDITATION APPLICATION FORM

Event Schedule:

Tuesday, March 22: 11:15am to 12:00pm Off-Ice Testing/Heights & Weights Team Red Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 11:50am to 12:10pm General Media Availability Team White Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 12:30pm to 2:00pm On-Ice Testing/Practice Team Red Kinsmen Arena – The Aud 2:15pm to 3:00pm Off-Ice Testing/Heights & Weights Team White Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 2:30pm to 2:50pm General Media Availability Team Red Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 3:30pm to 5:00pm On-Ice Testing/Practice Team White Kinsmen Arena – The Aud

Wednesday, March 23: 11:00am to 12:00pm Team Picture/Morning Skate Team Red Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 12:10pm (following ice time) Media Availability Team Red Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 12:15pm to 1:15pm Team Picture/Morning Skate Team White Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 1:25pm (following ice time) Media Availability Team Red Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 8:00pm Kubota Top Prospects Game All Players Kitchener Memorial Auditorium 10:45pm Post-Game Media Availability All Players Kitchener Memorial Auditorium



All events will be hosted at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, with Tuesday’s on-ice testing taking place at the Kinsmen Arena Community Rink located at the Aud. The above schedule is subject to change with a final media schedule including details for accessing credentials to be circulated to approved media prior to the event.

For more information, please contact CHL Media Relations mediarelations@chl.ca on inquiries regarding additional media availability opportunities.



Host Hotel Information:



Radisson Hotel Kitchener Waterloo

2960 King Street East, Kitchener Ontario

Reserved media block available for booking – limited inventory available

Special Rate ($119) – Promo Code: CHLPRO

CROWNE PLAZA® | Kitchener Waterloo

105 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2K8

T – (519) 744 4141 | D – (519) 569 4594

crowneplaza.com/kitchenerdwtn

Crowne Plaza – Code “TOP” – Booking Link for 2022 KTP