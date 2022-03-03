MENU
TICKETS TO THE 2022 KUBOTA CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME NOW AVAILABLE
March 3, 2022

2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Media Accreditation

Kubota Top Prospects

 

The Canadian Hockey League invites media to submit their online application for credentials to cover the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game which takes place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

A tentative media schedule for all availability sessions and game day is outlined below.

Media who wish to attend any of the events must complete the form at the link below by March 14, 2022. Please note that any previously issued CHL, NHL, or team media/photo credentials will not be valid for this event.

CLICK HERE FOR ONLINE MEDIA ACCREDITATION APPLICATION FORM

Event Schedule:

Tuesday, March 22:
11:15am to 12:00pm
Off-Ice Testing/Heights & Weights
Team Red
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
11:50am to 12:10pm
General Media Availability
Team White
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
12:30pm to 2:00pm
On-Ice Testing/Practice
Team Red
Kinsmen Arena – The Aud
2:15pm to 3:00pm
Off-Ice Testing/Heights & Weights
Team White
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
2:30pm to 2:50pm
General Media Availability
Team Red
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
3:30pm to 5:00pm
On-Ice Testing/Practice
Team White
Kinsmen Arena – The Aud

 

Wednesday, March 23:
11:00am to 12:00pm
Team Picture/Morning Skate
Team Red
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
12:10pm (following ice time)
Media Availability
Team Red
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
12:15pm to 1:15pm
Team Picture/Morning Skate
Team White
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
1:25pm (following ice time)
Media Availability
Team Red
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
8:00pm
Kubota Top Prospects Game
All Players
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
10:45pm
Post-Game Media Availability
All Players
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium


All events will be hosted at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, with Tuesday’s on-ice testing taking place at the Kinsmen Arena Community Rink located at the Aud. The above schedule is subject to change with a final media schedule including details for accessing credentials to be circulated to approved media prior to the event.

For more information, please contact CHL Media Relations mediarelations@chl.ca on inquiries regarding additional media availability opportunities.

Host Hotel Information:

Radisson Hotel Kitchener Waterloo
2960 King Street East, Kitchener Ontario
Reserved media block available for booking – limited inventory available
Special Rate ($119) – Promo Code: CHLPRO

CROWNE PLAZA® | Kitchener Waterloo
105 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2K8
T – (519) 744 4141 | D – (519) 569 4594
crowneplaza.com/kitchenerdwtn
Crowne Plaza – Code “TOP” – Booking Link for 2022 KTP

