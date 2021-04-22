2021 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast to be held virtually on June 25-26

The 2021 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Entry Draft will be held virtually on June 25-26, 2021. The first round will take place on June 25 while rounds 2-14 and the American Draft will be held on the next day. The start time and the broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Once again this year, Fenplast will be the presenting sponsor of the QMJHL Entry Draft. The leading manufacturer and distributor of doors and windows is a key partner of the league and will be the title sponsor of the event for a second year in a row.