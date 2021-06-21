MENU
June 21, 2021

2020-21 QMJHL Rookie All-Star Team

Here are the first-year QMJHL players who stood out during the 2020-2021 season to earn a spot on the League’s Rookie All-Star Team.

 

FORWARDS:

Justin CÔTÉ | Voltigeurs | Drummondville | 34GP-17G-8A-25P, +2

Peter REYNOLDS | Sea Dogs | Saint John | 33GP-15G-16A-31P, +9

Antonin VERREAULT | Olympiques| Gatineau | 31GP-6G-23A-29P, +2

 

DEFENSEMEN:

Tristan LUNEAU | Olympiques | Gatineau | 31GP-4G-14A-28P, -5

Evan NAUSE | Remparts | Quebec | 32GP-4G-18A-22P, -10

 

GOALTENDER:

Chad ARSENAULT | Titan | Acadie-Bathurst | 13-4-1-1, 3.61, .897%, 1 SO

