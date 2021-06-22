2020-21 QMJHL First All-Star Team

Here are the QMJHL players that shined the most throughout the 2020-21 campaign to earn their spot on the League’s First All-Star Team!

FORWARDS:

Cédric DESRUISSEAUX | Islanders | Charlottetown | 40GP-42G-36A-78P, +46

Dawson MERCER | Saguenéens | Chicoutimi | 23GP-19G-17A-36P, +15

Jakob PELLETIER | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 28GP-13G-30A-43P, +25

DEFENSEMEN:

Lukas CORMIER | Islanders | Charlottetown | 39GP-16G-38A-54P, +35

Jordan SPENCE | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 32GP-10G-30A-40P, +10

GOALTENDER:

Colten ELLIS | Islanders | Charlottetown | 23-1-0-0, 1.78, .926%, 7 SO