19 NHL prospects selected in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Photo credit: Natalie Shaver

Once again, the CHL Import Draft will provide European NHL prospects the opportunity to play in the league.

A total of 19 NHL prospects were selected in last week’s event that included 13 from the class of 2026.

That list was highlighted by Finnish forward Juho Piiparinen who was the 29th overall pick by the Vegas Golden Knights who then became the 101st selection by the London Knights.

On the flip side, Jakub Floris was the highest 2026 NHL prospect taken in the CHL Import Draft when he went ninth overall to the Vancouver Giants. Just days earlier, the Slovakian d-man was the 106th overall pick by the Nashville Predators. In all, seven prospects from the 2026 NHL Draft were chosen in the first round of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

A pick later at no. 10 in the CHL Import Draft was Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko by the Sarnia Sting who had heard his name called at the 2025 NHL Draft by the Utah Mammoth in the fifth round. The Russian goalie was one of five NHL prospects selected from the 2025 NHL Draft class.

Finally, Ilya Pautov was taken eighth overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft by the Gatineau Olympics and was the lone player from the 2024 NHL Draft chosen after he was the 173rd pick by the Philadelphia Flyers.

In total, nine of the NHL prospects are from the WHL, five from the OHL and four from the QMJHL.

Since the first CHL Import Draft was held in 1992, more than 2,400 players from outside Canada and the United States have been selected through the annual event. Over the years, the draft has helped bring a long list of future NHL standouts to the CHL, including Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars / WHL), Marian Hossa (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Mikael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets / WHL), Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers / OHL), Nikita Zadorov (London Knights / OHL), Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Alexander Radulov (Québec Remparts / QMJHL), David Krejci (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL), and Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL).

That list also includes two-time Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), who captured the award for the second time in his career during the 2025-26 season, as well as recent 2026 Stanley Cup champions Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie Colts / OHL) and Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), who helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the 2026 Stanley Cup.

2026 NHL Draft picks selected in the 2026 CHL Import Draft (13)

1/9 Jakub Floris (Vancouver Giants / WHL) drafted by the Nashville Predators (4/106)

1/27 Vladimir Proskurin (Victoria Royals / WHL) drafted by the St. Louis Blues (4/123)

1/39 Mikhail Cherepanov (Kamloops Blazers / WHL) drafted by the Dallas Stars (7/219)

1/42 Martin Psohlavec (Saskatoon Blades / WHL) drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers (2/62)

1/49 Matvei Nikonovich (Barrie Colts / OHL) drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins (5/160)

1/52 Vilho Vanhatalo (Ottawa 67’s / OHL) drafted by the Florida Panthers (6/168)

1/53 Yegor Rybkin (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL) drafted by the Los Angeles Kings (3/89)

2/65 Luka Arkko (Erie Otters / OHL) drafted by the Detroit Red Wings (6/175)

2/66 Vertti Svensk (Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL) by the Los Angeles Kings (5/145)

2/76 Samuel Hrenak (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL) by the Winnipeg Jets (3/71)

2/78 Patriks Plumins (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL) by the Toronto Maple Leafs (4/114)

2/88 Noel Pakarinen (Penticton Vees / WHL) by the Vegas Golden Knights (7/207)

2/101 Juho Piiparinen (London Knights / OHL) by Vegas Golden Knights (1/29)

2025 NHL Draft picks selected in the 2026 CHL Import Draft (5)

1/10 Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko (Sarnia Sting / OHL) drafted by the Utah Mammoth (5/142)

1/24 Zeb Lindgren (Red Deer Rebels / WHL) drafted by the New York Rangers (5/139)

1/48 Jakob Leander (Calgary Hitmen / WHL) drafted by the Calgary Flames (7/208)

1/59 Arvid Drott (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL) drafted by the Florida Panthers (6/192)

2/94 Reko Alanko (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL) drafted Utah Mammoth (6/182)

2024 NHL Draft picks selected in the 2026 CHL Import Draft (1)

1/8 Ilya Pautov (Gatineau Olympiques / QMJHL) drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers (6/173)