182 CHL alumni are set to compete in the 2024 U SPORTS University Cup in Toronto

Out of the 221 players rostered on the eight participating teams competing at the 2024 U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championship, the 182 CHL alumni account for over 80% of the players partaking in the tournament

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 182 CHL alumni (see complete list below) will compete in the 2024 U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championship from March 14-17 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, which begins later today at 1 p.m. ET. The 182 CHL graduates, which represent over 80% of the players competing at the 2024 U SPORTS University Cup, are the most of any development league in the world.

Among the alumni from the CHL participating in the tournament, there are 78 graduates from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), 57 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and 47 who hail from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

The top-seeded University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds, who went undefeated throughout the regular season and playoffs, lead the way with 25 CHL graduates on their roster. Their lineup is highlighted by Kale McCallum (Saint John Sea Dogs/Val-d’Or Foreurs/QMJHL), who led all U SPORTS blueliners with 42 points (11G-31A) this season and was named the 2024 U SPORTS Defenceman of the Year. The Reds are also coached by former Saint John Sea Dogs bench boss and 2022 Memorial Cup champion Gardiner MacDougall, who was awarded U SPORTS’ Father George Kehoe Memorial Award as this season’s Coach of the Year.

Right behind the Reds are the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) Patriotes, the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus, and the University of Calgary Dinos, who each have 24 CHL alumni on their roster.

The Reds enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed after what’s been a perfect run to the University Cup. UNB went 30-0 in the regular season and then swept their way to a sixth straight AUS title after they went 5-0 in the postseason. UNB enters the tournament as the defending U SPORTS champions after a 3-0 win over Alberta in last year’s final and they have been crowned national champions in four of the last six seasons. UNB’s nine national titles are the third most in University Cup history.

UQTR earned the No. 2 seed after they were crowned OUA champions for the third straight year and for the 11th time in school history. The Patriotes needed double OT to beat University Cup hosts TMU 3-2 as former Gatineau and Chicoutimi forward Vincent Milot-Ouellet scored the game-winner. Just two years ago UQTR defeated Alberta in the championship game in double overtime to win the school’s fifth national title.

The No. 3 seed belongs to UBC after they won their first Canada West title in 53 years after a 5-3 win over Calgary. The win secured the third Canada West title in program history and just their third appearance at the University Cup and first since 1971. The Thunderbirds were University Cup runners-up in 1963 after they fell 3-2 to McMaster.

Hosts TMU are the No. 4 seed, Calgary (CW) is ranked No. 5, McGill (OUA) holds the No. 6 seed, Moncton (AUS) is ranked No. 7 while Brock (OUA) rounds out the tournament as the No. 8 seed.

In men’s hockey, the three conference champions are seeded in the top three based on their final national ranking, while the OUA finalist is automatically placed in the No. 4 spot. The remaining teams are then placed to avoid intraconference matchups in the first round.

Among some of the notable CHL graduates set to compete at this year’s 2024 University Cup are OUA scoring leader Simon Lafrance (Val-d’Or Foreurs/Victoriaville Tigres/QMJHL) from UQTR and AUS scoring leader Austen Keating (Ottawa 67’s/OHL) from UNB, who were two of six CHL graduates to be identified as First Team All-Canadian this season. Additionally, with a U SPORTS-best 20 regular season wins during the 2023-24 campaign, this year’s U SPORTS Rookie of the Year and Badgers netminder Connor Ungar (Brandon Wheat Kings/Red Deer Rebels/Moose Jaw Warriors/WHL) will look to be a key factor for No.8-seeded Brock University as they prepare to face the No.1-seeded and defending national champion UNB Reds in the tournament opener today at 1 p.m. ET.

Taking place at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on the Toronto Metropolitan University campus, the 2024 University Cup quarterfinals will be played today and tomorrow, while the semifinals will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET. On Sunday, the bronze medal game will start at 11 a.m. ET with the championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. ET later that same day.

For more information about the 2024 U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championship, please visit U SPORTS’ official championship website.

Complete list of 182 CHL Alumni competing at the 2024 U SPORTS University Cup in Toronto

Players are listed alongside the CHL club they’ve played the most games with

University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds (25)

Griffen Outhouse (Victoria/WHL), Samuel Richard (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Tanner Somers (Acedie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Colton Kamerrer (Sarnia/OHL), Patrick Kyte (Halifax/QMJHL), Kade Landry (Hamilton/OHL), Kale McCallum (Val-d’Or/QMJHL), Adam McCormick (Cape Breton/QMJHL), Samuel McGinley (Swift Current/WHL), Justin Nolet (Kitchener/OHL), Nicolas Savoie (Québec/QMJHL), Camaryn Baber (Saginaw/OHL), Nick Blagden (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Macauley Carson (Sudbury/OHL), Benjamin Corbeil (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Brady Gilmour (Saginaw/OHL), Austen Keating (Ottawa/OHL), Sam King (Charlottetown/QMJHL), Cole Mackay (Soo/OHL), Sean McGurn (London/OHL), Cody Morgan (Flint/OHL), Isaac Nurse (Hamilton/OHL), Mike Petizian (Kitchener/OHL), Emmett Sproule (Erie/OHL), Jason Willms (Barrie/OHL)

Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) Patriotes (24)

Alexis Gravel (Halifax/QMJHL), William Grimard (Cape Breton/QMJHL), Charles-Antoine Lavallée (Shawinigan/QMJHL), Édouard Cournoyer (Québec/QMJHL), Jérémy Fontaine (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Kaylen Gauthier (Drummondville/QMJHL), Mavrick Gauthier (Val-d’Or/QMJHL), Jordan Lepage (Rimouski/QMJHL), David Noël (Val-d’Or/QMJHL), Loris Rafanomezantsoa (Shawinigan/QMJHL), Charles Beaudoin (Shawinigan/QMJHL), William Dumoulin (Rimouski/QMJHL), Conor Frenette (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Zachary Gravel (Québec/QMJHL), Samuel L’Italien (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Félix Lafrance (Cape Breton/QMJHL), Simon Lafrance (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Jérémy Martin (Shawinigan/QMJHL), Vincent Milot-Ouellet (Gatineau/QMJHL), Anthony Munroe Boucher (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Pier-Olivier Roy (Québec/QMJHL), Félix Sabourin-Lauzon (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Ludovic Soucy (Rimouski/QMJHL), William Veillette (Shawinigan/QMJHL)

University of British Columbia (UBC) Thunderbirds (22)

Dorrin Luding (Everett/WHL), Cole Schwebius (Kelowna/WHL), Jonny Lambos (Brandon/WHL), Jake Lee (Seattle/WHL), Conner McDonald (Edmonton/WHL), Ryan Pouliot (Kootenay/WHL), Jonathan Smart (Regina/WHL), Matthew Smith (Victoria/WHL), Scott Atkinson (Edmonton/WHL), Chris Douglas (Red Deer/WHL), Logan Doust (Victoria/WHL), James Form (Winnipeg/WHL), Samuel Huo (Tri-City/WHL), Liam Kindree (Kelowna/WHL), Jake Kryski (Calgary/WHL), Cyle McNabb (Vancouver/WHL), Carson Miller (Prince Albert/WHL), Sasha Mutala (Tri-City/WHL), Ty Thorpe (Vancouver/WHL), Joshua Williams (Edmonton/WHL), Jack Wismer (Flint/OHL), Jacob Wright (Everett/WHL)

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold (23)

Ryan Dugas (Kingston/OHL), Kai Edmonds (Mississauga/OHL), Evan Brand (Kingston/OHL), Cole Cameron (Owen Sound/OHL), Aaron Hyman (Seattle/WHL), Elijah Roberts (Niagara/OHL), Liam Ross (Sudbury/OHL), Joseph Rupoli (Oshawa/Kitchener/OHL), Ryan Wells (Mississauga/OHL), Danil Antropov (Oshawa/OHL), Kyle Bollers (Saginaw/OHL), Connor Bowie (Prince George/WHL), Ty Collins (Mississauga/OHL), Aleks Dimovski (Drummondville/QMJHL), Jackson Doherty (Owen Sound/OHL), Kevin Gursoy (Charlottetown/QMJHL), Dustin Hutton (Kingston/OHL), Ian Martin (Niagara/OHL), Christopher Playfair (Windsor/OHL), William Portokalis (Mississauga/OHL), Cole Resnick (Oshawa/OHL), Zachary Roberts (Owen Sound/OHL), William Sirman (Windsor/OHL)

University of Calgary Dinos (24)

Connor Martin (Victoria/WHL), Carl Stankowski (Calgary/WHL), Carl Tetachuk (Lethbridge/WHL), Dylan Anderson (Everett/WHL), Brendan De Jong (Portland/WHL), Connor Horning (Swift Current/WHL), Noah King (Swift Current/WHL), Dakota Krebs (Calgary/WHL), Sean Strange (Kamloops/WHL), Aidan Sutter (Everett/WHL), Zach Wytinck (Brandon/WHL), Arjun Atwal (Saskatoon/WHL), Jake Gricius (Portland/WHL), Connor Gutenberg (Brandon/WHL), Jadon Joseph (Lethbridge/WHL), Adam Kydd (Calgary/WHL), Brendan Lee (Medicine Hat/WHL), Carter Massier (Regina/WHL), Dallon Melin (Red Deer/WHL), Max Patterson (Swift Current/WHL), Jake Poole (Kelowna/WHL), Riley Stotts (Calgary/WHL), Tyson Upper (Prince George/WHL), Jaeger White (Medicine Hat/WHL)

McGill University Redbirds (23)

Fabio Iacobo (Victoriaville Tigres/QMJHL), Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi/QMJHL), Thomas Belzile (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Alex Blanchard (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Maxime Blanchard (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Taylor Ford (Halifax/QMJHL), Nicolas Pavan (Moncton/QMJHL), Mitchell Prowse (Victoria/WHL), Scott Walford (Victoria/WHL), Mikisiw Awashish (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Caiden Daley (Brandon/WHL), Charles-Antoine Dumont (Drummondville/QMJHL), Xavier Fortin (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Brandon Frattaroli (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Alexandre Gagnon (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Mathieu Gagnon (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Zach Gallant (Peterborough/OHL), Stéphane Huard (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Alex Plamondon (Shawinigan/QMJHL), William Poirier (Drummondville/QMJHL), William Rouleau (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Félix-Antoine Tourigny (Ottawa/OHL), Eric Uba (Flint/OHL)

Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus (24)

Olivier Adam (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Félix-Anthony Éthier (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL), Alexis Arsenault (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Jacob Dion (Drummondville/QMJHL), Vincent Lanoue (Victoriaville/QMJHL), Yann-Félix Lapointe (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Marc-Antoine Mercier (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Justin Miron (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Thomas Pelletier (Drummondville/QMJHL), Denis Toner (Halifax/QMJHL), Rémy Anglehart (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL), Alex Arsenault (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), William Basque (Gatineau/QMJHL), Yannic Bastarache (Acadie-Bbathurst/QMJHL), Alexandre Couture (Val-d’Or/QMJHL), Mika Cyr (Moncton/QMJHL), Charles-Édouard Drouin (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Samuel Guilbault (Shawinigan/QMJHL), Olivier-Luc Haché (Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL), Jérémie Jacob (Saint John/QMJHL), Jérémy Lapointe (Drummondville/QMJHL), Jérémy Michel (Val-d’Or/QMJHL), Nathaël Roy (Sherbrooke/QMJHL), Édouard St-Laurent (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)

Brock University Badgers (17)

Mario Peccia (Kingston/OHL), Connor Ungar (Moose Jaw/WHL), A.J. Cook (Niagara/OHL), Olivier Desroches (Shawinigan/QMJHL), Sam Huston (Kootenay/WHL), Rylan Thiessen (Brandon/WHL), Ryan Thompson (Soo/OHL), Justin Brack (Owen Sound/OHL), Tyler Burnie (Kingston/OHL), Riley Gannon (Victoria/WHL), Cameron Gaylor (Mississauga/OHL), Max-Antoine Melançon (Shawinigan/QMJHL), Jacob Roach (Guelph/OHL), Cale Sanders (Prince Albert/WHL), Ethan Sims (Niagara/OHL), Ryan Stepien (Oshawa/OHL), Cole Tymkin (London/OHL)