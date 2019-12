18 CHL players compete in Division 1A World Junior Championship

Six nations including Austria, Belarus, Denmark, Latvia, Norway, and Slovenia competed in the Division 1A portion of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Sunday, Austria picked up its fourth win of the tournament, giving it 12 points in five games to earn the right to advance to the top bracket in the 2021 edition.

In all, 18 CHL talents competed in the tournament, including a leading eight with Team Belarus headlined by Prince Albert Raiders centre and Washington Capitals prospect Aliaksei Protas. Rounding out the list includes four players with Denmark and three each competing with Austria and Latvia.

Last season, Germany earned the right to move up to the top division, doing so this year in place of Denmark who lost in relegation to Kazakhstan.

CHL players competing in Division 1A World Junior Championship

Austria

Thimo Nickl, Drummondville Voltigeurs

David Maier, Peterborough Petes

Senna Peeters, Halifax Mooseheads

Belarus

Vladimir Alistrov, Edmonton Oil Kings

Valentin Demchenko, Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Vladislav Kolyachonok, Flint Firebirds

Evgeniy Oksentyuk, Flint Firebirds

Vitali Pinchuk, Kingston Frontenacs

Aliaksei Protas, Prince Albert Raiders

Ilya Solovyov, Saginaw Spirit

Ilya Usau, Prince Albert Raiders

Denmark

Jonathan Brinkman, Medicine Hat Tigers

Jonas Brondberg, Portland Winterhawks

Phillip Schultz, Victoria Royals

Mads Sogaard, Medicine Hat Tigers

Latvia

Raivis Ansons, Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Harijs Brants, Acadie-Bathurst Titan

Rudolfs Polcs, Val-d’Or Foreurs

Elsewhere, competing in Division 1B includes Pierrick Dube (Quebec Remparts) competing with Team France as well as Feliks Morozov (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) and Alexander Peresunko (Victoriaville Tigres) suiting up for Team Ukraine.