18 CHL graduates claim 2022 Calder Cup

Eighteen CHL graduates were crowned American Hockey League champions Saturday night as the Chicago Wolves claimed the 2022 Calder Cup.

After they dropped Game 1 in overtime to the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Wolves rattled off four straight wins and sealed the deal with a 4-0 win Saturday as former Swift Current d-man Max Lajoie was credited with the game-winner while former Kitchener and Sudbury winger Josh Leivo scored into an empty-net to conclude the scoring.

Leivo led the AHL postseason in goals (15) and points (29) and was awarded the Jack A. Butterfield trophy as Calder Cup Playoffs MVP. His 1.61 point-per-game average was the best during the postseason, as were his six power play goals.

Stefan Noesen, who spent four years with the Plymouth Whalers from 2009-13, led the postseason in assists with 16.

Of the 18 CHL grads on the Wolves playoff roster, 12 played in the OHL while three each came from the QMJHL and WHL.

18 CHL graduates win 2022 Calder Cup

Chris Bigras (Owen Sound – OHL)

Jalen Chatfield (Windsor – OHL)

Cavan Fitzgerald (Halifax/Shawinigan – QMJHL)

Joey Keane (Barrie/London – OHL)

Josh Jacobs (Sarnia – OHL)

Max Lajoie (Swift Current – WHL)

Josh Leivo (Kitchener/Sudbury – OHL)

Ivan Lodnia (Erie/Niagara – OHL)

Stelio Mattheos (Brandon – WHL)

Sam Miletic (London/Niagara – OHL)

Stefan Noesen (Plymouth – OHL)

Richard Panik (Belleville/Guelph/Windsor – OHL)

Vasily Ponomarev (Shawinigan – QMJHL)

Jamieson Rees (Sarnia – OHL)

Spencer Smallman (Saint John – QMJHL)

Ronan Seeley (Everett – WHL)

Ryan Suzuki (Barrie/Saginaw – OHL)

Dylan Wells (Peterborough – OHL)