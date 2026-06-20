18 CHL alumni win 2026 Calder Cup with Marlies

Eighteen CHL alumni have been crowned AHL champions after the Toronto Marlies claimed the 2026 Calder Cup.

The Marlies beat the Chicago Wolves in Game 5 Friday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto to win their second AHL title. The Marlies were also victorious in 2018.

Memorial Cup champion with the Saint John Sea Dogs, William Villeneuve led all AHL d-men in playoff scoring with 23 points and trailed only Vinni Lettieri for the postseason scoring lead.

Easton Cowan – a two-time OHL champion and Memorial Cup winner with the London Knights – finished third in postseason scoring with 18 points after he joined the club for a championship run to conclude a season in which he had made 66 appearances in the NHL.

The Marlies are captained by former Cape Breton and Quebec star Logan Shaw who earlier this season became the Marlies’ all-time scoring leader. His 17 postseason points were tied for the fifth most.

Toronto are led by former Brantford Bulldogs head coach John Gruden who had previously guided the club to an OHL title in 2018. Gruden has been the Marlies head coach since 2023.

With Toronto’s victory, it marks the second straight year a Canadian team have been crowned AHL winners after the Abbotsford Canucks were victorious a year ago.

Of the 18 CHL alumni to win the 2026 title, nine played in the OHL, five in the WHL and four in the QMJHL.

18 CHL alumni win 2026 Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies

Ken Appleby (Oshawa Generals – OHL)

Brandon Baddock (Edmonton Oil Kings – WHL)

Noah Chadwick (Lethbridge Hurricanes – WHL)

Easton Cowan (London Knights – OHL)

Ben Danford (Oshawa Generals / Brantford Bulldogs – OHL)

Bo Groulx (Halifax Mooseheads / Moncton Wildcats – QMJHL)

Reese Johnson (Red Deer Rebels – WHL)

Ben King (Red Deer Rebels – WHL)

Dakota Mermis (London Knights / Oshawa Generals – OHL)

Alex Nylander (Mississauga Steelheads – OHL)

Cedric Pare (Saint John Sea Dogs / Rimouski Oceanic – QMJHL)

Michael Pezzetta (Sudbury Wolves / Sarnia Sting – OHL)

Chas Sharpe (Mississauga Steelheads – OHL)

Logan Shaw (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles / Quebec Remparts – QMJHL)

Landon Sim (London Knights – OHL)

Blake Smith (Oshawa Generals / Flint Firebirds – OHL)

Borya Valis (Regina Pats / Prince George Cougars – WHL)

William Villeneuve (Saint John Sea Dogs – QMJHL)