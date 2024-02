18 CHL Alumni Participating in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

As the festivities got underway on Thursday, a total of 18 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) graduates from its three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) were among those players who were selected to participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend (see full list below).

In total, there are 10 graduates hailing from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), five from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and three from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Among some of the CHL alumni competing at this event are Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / Colorado Avalanche) and Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / Edmonton Oilers), who were both selected as captains for this weekend. MacKinnon, whose number was retired by the Halifax Mooseheads at the beginning of this season, is the sixth player in Colorado Avalanche history to play in at least five All-Star Games. Meanwhile, McDavid is making his seventh All-Star appearance, the second-most in Oilers franchise history behind eight by both Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds) and Mark Messier (Portland Winterhawks).

Additionally, Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw Warriors / Toronto Maple Leafs), an assistant captain for Team Matthews, is the first Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman since Dion Phaneuf (Red Deer Rebels) in 2012 to play in an NHL All-Star Game, while Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / Seattle Kraken) is just the third Danish-born player to appear in this event.

Among the four head coaches who are also participating in this weekend’s festivities, Rick Tocchet and Rick Bowness are both CHL graduates. Tocchet previously played for the Soo Greyhounds, while Bowness competed in the QMJHL for the Quebec Remparts and the Montreal Bleu Blanc Rouge.

18 CHL Alumni on 2024 NHL All-Star Game Rosters

Players are listed alongside the CHL club they’ve played the most games with

Team Hughes (coach Rick Tocchet)

Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / Tampa Bay Lightning)

J.T. Miller (Plymouth Whalers / Vancouver Canucks)

Team Matthews

Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw Warriors / Toronto Maple Leafs)

Mitchell Marner (London Knights / Toronto Maple Leafs)

Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds / New York Islanders)

Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters / Detroit Red Wings)

Vincent Trochek (Saginaw Spirit / New York Rangers)

Team MacKinnon (coach Rick Bowness)

Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / Colorado Avalanche)

Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / Pittsburgh Penguins)

Tom Wilson (Plymouth Whalers / Washington Capitals)

Travis Konecny (Ottawa 67’s / Philadelphia Flyers)

Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks / Seattle Kraken)

Team McDavid

Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / Edmonton Oilers)

Leon Draisaitl (Prince Albert Raiders / Edmonton Oilers)

Robert Thomas (London Knights / St. Louis Blues)

Sam Reinhart (Kootenay Ice / Florida Panthers)

Boone Jenner (Oshawa Generals / Columbus Blue Jackets)

Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound Attack / Montreal Canadiens)