17 CHL alumnus to represent Canada at 2023 Spengler Cup

Seventeen CHL alumnus will represent Canada at the 2023 Spengler Cup later this month.

Of the players selected, the QMJHL are most represented with eight alumnus while the WHL and OHL contributed five and four former players respectively.

“We are proud to unveil the 25 players who will wear the Maple Leaf at this year’s Spengler Cup,” said co-general manager Joe Thornton. “This is a unique and exciting tournament, and we know these players will embrace the opportunity to compete for a historic championship.

“This is a skilled group that brings a variety of experience from the professional and international levels, and we believe this group will come together quickly and represent Canada with pride in Davos.”

Eight players have previously played in the NHL in Nicolas Beaudin, Nathan Beaulieu, Chris DiDomenico, Éric Gélinas, Dillon Heatherington, John Quenneville, Colton Sceviour and Ty Smith.

Goaltender Thomas Milic is the most recent player to have played in the CHL having backstopped Seattle to a WHL championship last year and a berth in the 2023 Memorial Cup final.

Canada are 16 time winners of the annual tournament, most recently in 2019, a team that DiDomenico was a part of. Furthermore, Beaudin and Sceviour, as well as Jonathan Ang, have also previously represented Canada at the Spengler Cup.

In the round-robin, Canada will face HC Davos and Frölunda HC. The tournament opens Boxing Day with the final set for Dec. 31.

Goaltenders:

Tyler Beskorowany — Owen Sound (OHL)

Thomas Milic — Seattle (WHL)

Defencemen:

Nicolas Beaudin — Drummondville (QMJHL)

Nathan Beaulieu — Saint John (QMJHL)

Eric Gelinas — Lewiston/Chicoutimi/Saint John (QMJHL)

Dillon Heatherington — Swift Current (WHL)

Zac Leslie — Guelph (OHL)

Thomas Schemitsch — Owen Sound (OHL)

Ty Smith — Spokane (WHL)

Forwards:

Jonathan Ang — Peterborough/Sarnia (OHL)

Guillaume Asselin — Montreal/Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

Daniel Audette — Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Chris DiDomenico — Saint John/Drummondville (QMJHL)

Jonathan Hazen — Val-d’Or (QMJHL)

Michael Joly — Rimouski/Cape Breton (QMJHL)

John Quenneville — Brandon (WHL)

Colton Sceviour — Portland/Lethbridge (WHL)