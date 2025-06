17 CHL alumni claim Calder Cup with Abbotsford

Seventeen CHL alumni have claimed the 2025 Calder Cup after the Abbotsford Canucks won Game 6 against the Charlotte Checkers Monday night.

Former Barrie goaltender Arturs Silovs claimed the Jack A. Butterfield trophy after he went 16-7-0 in the postseason with a 2.01 GAA and a .931 save percentage. He also recorded five shutouts.

Ex-Red Deer Rebel Arshdeep Bains led all postseason skaters with 17 assists while he finished second in scoring with 24 points. Former Soo Greyhound Kirill Kudryavtsev had the AHL’s best +/- with a +18 rating.

The Canucks – who claimed the Calder Cup in just their fourth season of existence – are captained by former Saskatoon Blades forward Chase Wouters while Manny Malhotra – a veteran of 991 NHL games after a three-year career with the Guelph Storm – is the team’s head coach.

Of the 17 players to hoist the Calder Cup, 10 played in the WHL, five in the OHL and two in the QMJHL.

Vilmer Alriksson (Guelph Stom/Brampton Steelheads – OHL)

Joe Arntsen (Lethbridge Hurricanes – WHL)

Arshdeep Bains (Red Deer Rebels – WHL)

Sammy Blais (Victoriaville Tigres/Charlottetown Islanders – QMJHL)

Josh Bloom (Saginaw Spirit/North Bay Battalion – OHL)

Guillaume Brisebois (Acadie-Bathurst Titan/Charlottetown Islanders – QMJHL)

Dino Kambeitz (Victoria Royals/Lethbridge Hurricanes – WHL)

Jujar Khaira (Everett Silvertips – WHL)

Kirill Kudryavtsev (Soo Greyhounds – OHL)

Sawyer Mynio (Seattle Thunderbirds/Calgary Hitmen – WHL)

Tristen Nielsen (Calgary Hitmen/Vancouver Giants – WHL)

Jiri Patera (Brandon Wheat Kings – WHL)

Arturs Silovs (Barrie Colts – OHL)

Cooper Walker (Guelph Storm – OHL)

Jett Woo (Moose Jaw Warriors/Calgary Hitmen – WHL)

Chase Wouters (Saskatoon Blades – WHL)

Ty Young (Prince George Cougars – WHL)