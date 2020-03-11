165 CHL grads aim for national glory at 2020 U SPORTS University Cup
The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that 165 alumni from the Western Hockey League (59 players), Ontario Hockey League (55 players), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (51 players) will compete in the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup.
This year’s tournament sees eight teams compete for the national title including the three conference champions in the Saskatchewan Huskies, Guelph Gryphons, and the UNB Reds, as well as the Western Mustangs, SMU Huskies, UBC Thunderbirds, Ottawa Gee-Gees, and host Acadia Axemen.
The top ranked Reds return to the national spotlight after winning it all last year when the club downed the Alberta Golden Bears by a 4-2 score in the championship final in which CHL graduates Samuel Dove-McFalls (Rimouski Oceanic), Olivier LeBlanc (Cape Breton Eagles), Alexandre Goulet (Victoriaville Tigres), and Joe Gatenby (Kamloops Blazers) provided the offense, all of whom return for this year’s edition. Earlier this month, the Reds captured their third consecutive conference championship after the club topped the Axemen in the Atlantic University Sport final.
Among the other conference champions, the second ranked Saskatchewan Huskies will shoot for national glory after the club downed the UBC Thunderbirds to claim the Dr. W.G. Hardy Trophy, awarded to the Canada West playoff champion, while the third ranked Guelph Gryphons came away with the Ontario University Athletics title after defeating the Ottawa Gee-Gees in triple overtime to claim supremacy. All three runners-up earned a spot in the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup – with the Axemen doubling as host – while the Mustangs, the third-place finishers in the OUA, and SMU Huskies, who fell to the Axemen in the AUS semi-final, round out the group of eight qualifiers.
Tournament action begins Thursday, with quarterfinal play occurring in the first two days before Saturday’s semi-finals and Sunday’s bronze and gold medal games.
2019-20 U SPORTS UNIVERSITY CUP – CHL GRADUATES
No. 1 Ranked UNB Reds (24):
Stephen Anderson, Cape Breton Eagles 2015
Kris Bennett, Saginaw Spirit 2017
Tyler Boland, Rimouski Oceanic 2017
Matthew Boucher, Quebec Remparts 2018
Noah Carroll, Soo Greyhounds 2018
Oliver Cooper, Charlottetown Islanders 2016
Samuel Dove-McFalls, Rimouski Oceanic 2018
Benjamin Gagne, Saint John Sea Dogs 2019
Joe Gatenby, Kamloops Blazers 2018
Brady Gilmour, Saginaw Spirit 2019
Alexandre Goulet, Victoriaville Tigres 2017
Connor Hall, Kitchener Rangers 2019
Samuel Harvey, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2019
Ben Hawerchuk, Barrie Colts 2019
Olivier LeBlanc, Cape Breton Eagles 2017
James McEwan, Guelph Storm 2018
Marcus McIvor, North Bay Battalion 2015
Matt Murphy, Saint John Sea Dogs 2016
Rylan Parenteau, Tri-City Americans 2017
Tristan Pomerleau, Victoriaville Tigres 2017
Mark Rassell, Medicine Hat Tigers 2018
Dylan Seitz, Moncton Wildcats 2020
Mark Simpson, Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2016
Patrick Watling, Soo Greyhounds 2014
No. 2 Ranked Saskatchewan Huskies (21):
Gordie Ballhorn, Kelowna Rockets 2018
Kohl Bauml, Everett Silvertips 2015
Levi Cable, Kootenay ICE 2015
Travis Child, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018
Shane Collins, Prince George Cougars 2018
Jared Dmytriw, Vancouver Giants 2019
Jeff Faith, Kamloops Blazers 2019
Evan Fiala, Saskatoon Blades 2018
Carter Folk, Victoria Royals 2017
Colby Harmsworth, Calgary Hitmen 2016
Declan Hobbs, Spokane Chiefs 2018
Andrew Johnson, Swift Current Broncos 2015
Wyatt Johnson, Spokane Chiefs 2016
Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds 2015
Tanner Lishchynsky, Kootenay ICE 2016
Logan McVeigh, Kamloops Blazers 2015
Donovan Neuls, Seattle Thunderbirds 2018
Sam Ruopp, Prince George Cougars 2017
Collin Shirley, Kamloops Blazers 2017
Carson Stadnyk, Everett Silvertips 2016
Jordan Tkatch, Prince Albert Raiders 2016
No. 3 Ranked Guelph Gryphons (18):
Connor Bramwell, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2018
Cole Cameron, Kitchener Rangers 2019
Brendan Cregan, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2019
Ryan Da Silva, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2019
Bobby Dow, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2019
Giordano Finoro, Gatineau Olympiques 2019
Luke Kutkevicius, Quebec Remparts 2019
Justin Lemcke, Hamilton Bulldogs 2018
Zach McFadden, Charlottetown Islanders 2015
Ted Nichol, Kingston Frontenacs 2018
Ryan O’Bonsawin, Sudbury Wolves 19
Zachary Poirier, Owen Sound Attack 2019
Zach Roberts, Guelph Storm 2019
Jesse Saban, North Bay Battalion 2018
Marc Stevens, Guelph Storm 2016
Stephen Templeton, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2018
Matthew Timms, London Knights 2019
Ryan Valentini, Sudbury Wolves 2018
No. 4 Ranked Ottawa Gee-Gees (14):
Marc Beckstead, Victoriaville Tigres 2016
Anthony Brodeur, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2015
Dominic Cormier, Victoriaville Tigres 2019
Kevin Domingue, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2015
Dominic Graham, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2014
Daniel Hardie, Charlottetown Islanders 2019
Nicolas Mattinen, Oshawa Generals 2019
Medric Mercier, Oshawa Generals 2017
Yvan Mongo, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2018
Quinn O’Brien, Charlottetown Islanders 2016
Antoine Pouliot, Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2016
Connor Sills, Flint Firebirds 2016
Jacob Sweeney, Moncton Wildcats 2016
Kyle Ward, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2018
No. 5 Ranked Acadia Axemen (23):
Dawson Carty, Hamilton Bulldogs 2017
Maurizio Colella, Flint Firebirds 2018
Johnny Corneil, Niagara IceDogs 2018
Cristiano DiGiacinto, Windsor Spitfires 2017
T.J. Fergus, Barrie Colts 2018
Jack Flaman, Red Deer Rebels 2018
Logan Flodell, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2018
Ryan Foss, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2016
Stephen Harper, Niagara IceDogs 2016
Eric Henderson, Hamilton Bulldogs 2019
Alexander Lepkowski, Oshawa Generals 2014
Liam Maaskant, Kitchener Rangers 2015
Owen MacDonald, London Knights 2017
Ross MacDougall, Cape Breton Eagles 2018
Mason McCarty, Red Deer Rebels 2018
Garrett McFadden, Guelph Storm 2018
Marc McNulty, Moose Jaw Warriors 2016
Loch Morrison, Victoria Royals 2017
Morgan Nauss, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2019
Tate Olson, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2018
Rodney Southam, Kelowna Rockets 2017
Jordy Stallard, Prince Albert Raiders 2018
Michael Zipp, Calgary Hitmen 2017
No. 6 Ranked SMU Huskies (20):
Mitchell Balmas, Cape Breton Eagles 2019
Adam Bateman, Saint John Sea Dogs 2016
Bronson Beaton, Quebec Remparts 2016
Joel Bishop, Halifax Mooseheads 2019
Eric Brassard, Halifax Mooseheads 2016
Logan DeNoble, Peterborough Petes 2018
Dylan Di Perna, Kitchener Rangers 2017
Sam Dunn, Quebec Remparts 2019
Jacob Friend, Owen Sound Attack 2018
Keith Getson, Halifax Mooseheads 2019
Austyn Hardie, Halifax Mooseheads 2015
Stephen Johnson, Moncton Wildcats 2016
Sam King, Charlottetown Islanders 2019
Connor McGlynn, Kingston Frontenacs 2016
Alexander Peters, Flint Firebirds 2017
Xavier Potvin, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2017
Dawson Theede, Gatineau Olympiques 2018
Mark Trickett, Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2016
Nick Welsh, Moncton Wildcats 2018
Noah Zilbert, Moncton Wildcats 2015
No. 7 Ranked Western Mustangs (22):
Zach Core, Sarnia Sting 2016
Stephen Desrocher, Kingston Frontenacs 2017
Alex Di Carlo, Oshawa Generals 2018
David Eccles, Soo Greyhounds 2015
Mitchell Fitzmorris, Niagara IceDogs 2015
Brendan Harrogate, Oshawa Generals 2018
Kenny Huether, Oshawa Generals 2018
Cordell James, Owen Sound Attack 2017
Kyle Langdon, Niagara IceDogs 2018
Riley MacRae, Moncton Wildcats 2018
Sean Montgomery, Prince Albert Raiders 2019
Reed Morison, Kootenay ICE 2017
Kolten Olynek, Saskatoon Blades 2017
Austin Osmanski, Peterborough Petes 2019
David Ovsjannikov, Barrie Colts 2017
Luke Peressini, Kingston Frontenacs 2016
Kyle Pettit, Erie Otters 2017
Franco Sproviero, Sarnia Sting 2019
Anthony Stefano, Barrie Colts 2017
Ethan Szypula, Owen Sound Attack 2018
Alex Turko, London Knights 2019
Matthew Watson, Peterborough Petes 2016
No. 8 Ranked UBC Thunderbirds (23):
Austin Adamson, Swift Current Broncos 2016
Kyle Becker, Medicine Hat Tigers 2015
Quinn Benjafield, Edmonton Oil Kings 2019
Anthony Bishop, Tri-City Americans 2019
Joe Carvalho, Prince George Cougars 2016
Brett Clayton, Regina Pats 2019
Patrick Dea, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018
Shaun Dosanjh, Portland Winterhawks 2017
Tanner Faith, Moose Jaw Warriors 2016
Austin Glover, Red Deer Rebels 2017
Maxwell James, Tri-City Americans 2018
Colton Kehler, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018
Jake Kryski, Calgary Hitmen 2019
Dryden Michaud, Saskatoon Blades 2018
Carter Popoff, Vancouver Giants 2016
Ryan Pouliot, Swift Current Broncos 2019
Matt Revel, Portland Winterhawks 2017
Tyler Sandhu, Tri-City Americans 2017
Jonathan Smart, Kootenay ICE 2019
Jerrett Smith, Seattle Thunderbirds 2016
Rylan Toth, Seattle Thunderbirds 2017
Jarret Tyszka, Seattle Thunderbirds 2019
Austin Vetterl, Kootenay ICE 2015
Livestreaming in English is available for free worldwide on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem, the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices, with French digital coverage carried on USPORTS.LIVE.
For schedule and information visit usports.ca.