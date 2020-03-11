165 CHL grads aim for national glory at 2020 U SPORTS University Cup

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that 165 alumni from the Western Hockey League (59 players), Ontario Hockey League (55 players), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (51 players) will compete in the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup.

This year’s tournament sees eight teams compete for the national title including the three conference champions in the Saskatchewan Huskies, Guelph Gryphons, and the UNB Reds, as well as the Western Mustangs, SMU Huskies, UBC Thunderbirds, Ottawa Gee-Gees, and host Acadia Axemen.

The top ranked Reds return to the national spotlight after winning it all last year when the club downed the Alberta Golden Bears by a 4-2 score in the championship final in which CHL graduates Samuel Dove-McFalls (Rimouski Oceanic), Olivier LeBlanc (Cape Breton Eagles), Alexandre Goulet (Victoriaville Tigres), and Joe Gatenby (Kamloops Blazers) provided the offense, all of whom return for this year’s edition. Earlier this month, the Reds captured their third consecutive conference championship after the club topped the Axemen in the Atlantic University Sport final.

Among the other conference champions, the second ranked Saskatchewan Huskies will shoot for national glory after the club downed the UBC Thunderbirds to claim the Dr. W.G. Hardy Trophy, awarded to the Canada West playoff champion, while the third ranked Guelph Gryphons came away with the Ontario University Athletics title after defeating the Ottawa Gee-Gees in triple overtime to claim supremacy. All three runners-up earned a spot in the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup – with the Axemen doubling as host – while the Mustangs, the third-place finishers in the OUA, and SMU Huskies, who fell to the Axemen in the AUS semi-final, round out the group of eight qualifiers.

Tournament action begins Thursday, with quarterfinal play occurring in the first two days before Saturday’s semi-finals and Sunday’s bronze and gold medal games.

2019-20 U SPORTS UNIVERSITY CUP – CHL GRADUATES

No. 1 Ranked UNB Reds (24):

Stephen Anderson, Cape Breton Eagles 2015

Kris Bennett, Saginaw Spirit 2017

Tyler Boland, Rimouski Oceanic 2017

Matthew Boucher, Quebec Remparts 2018

Noah Carroll, Soo Greyhounds 2018

Oliver Cooper, Charlottetown Islanders 2016

Samuel Dove-McFalls, Rimouski Oceanic 2018

Benjamin Gagne, Saint John Sea Dogs 2019

Joe Gatenby, Kamloops Blazers 2018

Brady Gilmour, Saginaw Spirit 2019

Alexandre Goulet, Victoriaville Tigres 2017

Connor Hall, Kitchener Rangers 2019

Samuel Harvey, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2019

Ben Hawerchuk, Barrie Colts 2019

Olivier LeBlanc, Cape Breton Eagles 2017

James McEwan, Guelph Storm 2018

Marcus McIvor, North Bay Battalion 2015

Matt Murphy, Saint John Sea Dogs 2016

Rylan Parenteau, Tri-City Americans 2017

Tristan Pomerleau, Victoriaville Tigres 2017

Mark Rassell, Medicine Hat Tigers 2018

Dylan Seitz, Moncton Wildcats 2020

Mark Simpson, Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2016

Patrick Watling, Soo Greyhounds 2014

No. 2 Ranked Saskatchewan Huskies (21):

Gordie Ballhorn, Kelowna Rockets 2018

Kohl Bauml, Everett Silvertips 2015

Levi Cable, Kootenay ICE 2015

Travis Child, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018

Shane Collins, Prince George Cougars 2018

Jared Dmytriw, Vancouver Giants 2019

Jeff Faith, Kamloops Blazers 2019

Evan Fiala, Saskatoon Blades 2018

Carter Folk, Victoria Royals 2017

Colby Harmsworth, Calgary Hitmen 2016

Declan Hobbs, Spokane Chiefs 2018

Andrew Johnson, Swift Current Broncos 2015

Wyatt Johnson, Spokane Chiefs 2016

Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds 2015

Tanner Lishchynsky, Kootenay ICE 2016

Logan McVeigh, Kamloops Blazers 2015

Donovan Neuls, Seattle Thunderbirds 2018

Sam Ruopp, Prince George Cougars 2017

Collin Shirley, Kamloops Blazers 2017

Carson Stadnyk, Everett Silvertips 2016

Jordan Tkatch, Prince Albert Raiders 2016

No. 3 Ranked Guelph Gryphons (18):

Connor Bramwell, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2018

Cole Cameron, Kitchener Rangers 2019

Brendan Cregan, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2019

Ryan Da Silva, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2019

Bobby Dow, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2019

Giordano Finoro, Gatineau Olympiques 2019

Luke Kutkevicius, Quebec Remparts 2019

Justin Lemcke, Hamilton Bulldogs 2018

Zach McFadden, Charlottetown Islanders 2015

Ted Nichol, Kingston Frontenacs 2018

Ryan O’Bonsawin, Sudbury Wolves 19

Zachary Poirier, Owen Sound Attack 2019

Zach Roberts, Guelph Storm 2019

Jesse Saban, North Bay Battalion 2018

Marc Stevens, Guelph Storm 2016

Stephen Templeton, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2018

Matthew Timms, London Knights 2019

Ryan Valentini, Sudbury Wolves 2018

No. 4 Ranked Ottawa Gee-Gees (14):

Marc Beckstead, Victoriaville Tigres 2016

Anthony Brodeur, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2015

Dominic Cormier, Victoriaville Tigres 2019

Kevin Domingue, Sherbrooke Phoenix 2015

Dominic Graham, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2014

Daniel Hardie, Charlottetown Islanders 2019

Nicolas Mattinen, Oshawa Generals 2019

Medric Mercier, Oshawa Generals 2017

Yvan Mongo, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2018

Quinn O’Brien, Charlottetown Islanders 2016

Antoine Pouliot, Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2016

Connor Sills, Flint Firebirds 2016

Jacob Sweeney, Moncton Wildcats 2016

Kyle Ward, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2018

No. 5 Ranked Acadia Axemen (23):

Dawson Carty, Hamilton Bulldogs 2017

Maurizio Colella, Flint Firebirds 2018

Johnny Corneil, Niagara IceDogs 2018

Cristiano DiGiacinto, Windsor Spitfires 2017

T.J. Fergus, Barrie Colts 2018

Jack Flaman, Red Deer Rebels 2018

Logan Flodell, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2018

Ryan Foss, Drummondville Voltigeurs 2016

Stephen Harper, Niagara IceDogs 2016

Eric Henderson, Hamilton Bulldogs 2019

Alexander Lepkowski, Oshawa Generals 2014

Liam Maaskant, Kitchener Rangers 2015

Owen MacDonald, London Knights 2017

Ross MacDougall, Cape Breton Eagles 2018

Mason McCarty, Red Deer Rebels 2018

Garrett McFadden, Guelph Storm 2018

Marc McNulty, Moose Jaw Warriors 2016

Loch Morrison, Victoria Royals 2017

Morgan Nauss, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2019

Tate Olson, Lethbridge Hurricanes 2018

Rodney Southam, Kelowna Rockets 2017

Jordy Stallard, Prince Albert Raiders 2018

Michael Zipp, Calgary Hitmen 2017

No. 6 Ranked SMU Huskies (20):

Mitchell Balmas, Cape Breton Eagles 2019

Adam Bateman, Saint John Sea Dogs 2016

Bronson Beaton, Quebec Remparts 2016

Joel Bishop, Halifax Mooseheads 2019

Eric Brassard, Halifax Mooseheads 2016

Logan DeNoble, Peterborough Petes 2018

Dylan Di Perna, Kitchener Rangers 2017

Sam Dunn, Quebec Remparts 2019

Jacob Friend, Owen Sound Attack 2018

Keith Getson, Halifax Mooseheads 2019

Austyn Hardie, Halifax Mooseheads 2015

Stephen Johnson, Moncton Wildcats 2016

Sam King, Charlottetown Islanders 2019

Connor McGlynn, Kingston Frontenacs 2016

Alexander Peters, Flint Firebirds 2017

Xavier Potvin, Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2017

Dawson Theede, Gatineau Olympiques 2018

Mark Trickett, Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2016

Nick Welsh, Moncton Wildcats 2018

Noah Zilbert, Moncton Wildcats 2015

No. 7 Ranked Western Mustangs (22):

Zach Core, Sarnia Sting 2016

Stephen Desrocher, Kingston Frontenacs 2017

Alex Di Carlo, Oshawa Generals 2018

David Eccles, Soo Greyhounds 2015

Mitchell Fitzmorris, Niagara IceDogs 2015

Brendan Harrogate, Oshawa Generals 2018

Kenny Huether, Oshawa Generals 2018

Cordell James, Owen Sound Attack 2017

Kyle Langdon, Niagara IceDogs 2018

Riley MacRae, Moncton Wildcats 2018

Sean Montgomery, Prince Albert Raiders 2019

Reed Morison, Kootenay ICE 2017

Kolten Olynek, Saskatoon Blades 2017

Austin Osmanski, Peterborough Petes 2019

David Ovsjannikov, Barrie Colts 2017

Luke Peressini, Kingston Frontenacs 2016

Kyle Pettit, Erie Otters 2017

Franco Sproviero, Sarnia Sting 2019

Anthony Stefano, Barrie Colts 2017

Ethan Szypula, Owen Sound Attack 2018

Alex Turko, London Knights 2019

Matthew Watson, Peterborough Petes 2016

No. 8 Ranked UBC Thunderbirds (23):

Austin Adamson, Swift Current Broncos 2016

Kyle Becker, Medicine Hat Tigers 2015

Quinn Benjafield, Edmonton Oil Kings 2019

Anthony Bishop, Tri-City Americans 2019

Joe Carvalho, Prince George Cougars 2016

Brett Clayton, Regina Pats 2019

Patrick Dea, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018

Shaun Dosanjh, Portland Winterhawks 2017

Tanner Faith, Moose Jaw Warriors 2016

Austin Glover, Red Deer Rebels 2017

Maxwell James, Tri-City Americans 2018

Colton Kehler, Edmonton Oil Kings 2018

Jake Kryski, Calgary Hitmen 2019

Dryden Michaud, Saskatoon Blades 2018

Carter Popoff, Vancouver Giants 2016

Ryan Pouliot, Swift Current Broncos 2019

Matt Revel, Portland Winterhawks 2017

Tyler Sandhu, Tri-City Americans 2017

Jonathan Smart, Kootenay ICE 2019

Jerrett Smith, Seattle Thunderbirds 2016

Rylan Toth, Seattle Thunderbirds 2017

Jarret Tyszka, Seattle Thunderbirds 2019

Austin Vetterl, Kootenay ICE 2015

Livestreaming in English is available for free worldwide on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem, the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices, with French digital coverage carried on USPORTS.LIVE.

For schedule and information visit usports.ca.