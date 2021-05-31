MENU
May 31, 2021

162 CHL players listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

162 players from across the Canadian Hockey League are listed as part of NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 162 players include 61 from the Ontario Hockey League, 57 from the Western Hockey League, and 44 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, in addition to an overall increase of 39 players from Central Scouting’s previous assessment.

In all, the rankings include 91 forwards, 51 defencemen, and 20 goaltenders. The list also includes six European-born OHL talents who competed overseas this season and who are a part of the international players list, as well as three WHL skaters who were ranked in the limited viewing category.

Additionally, 56 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, headlined by the London Knights with seven and followed by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, Gatineau Olympiques, Portland Winterhawks, and Seattle Thunderbirds each with five.

The 2021 NHL Draft will be held July 23-24. A total of 78 CHL players were selected in the 2020 NHL Draft including 19 players chosen in the first round, the league’s best opening-round showing since 2014.

Rank Last Name First Name Position Team League
2 McTavish Mason C Peterborough OHL
5 Guenther Dylan RW Edmonton WHL
7 Clarke Brandt D Barrie OHL
8 Othmann Brennan LW Flint OHL
10 Sillinger Cole C Medicine Hat WHL
11 Lambos Carson D Winnipeg WHL
13 Bourgault Xavier C Shawinigan QMJHL
15 Pinelli Francesco C Kitchener OHL
16 Johnston Wyatt C Windsor OHL
17 Bolduc Zachary C Rimouski QMJHL
19 Dach Colton C Saskatoon WHL
21 Dean Zachary C Gatineau QMJHL
22 Nause Evan D Quebec QMJHL
23 Mailloux Logan D London OHL
30 L’Heureux Zachary LW Halifax QMJHL
31 Stankoven Logan C Kamloops WHL
33 Winterton Ryan C Hamilton OHL
34 Korczak Ryder C Moose Jaw WHL
35 Stillman Chase RW Sudbury OHL
36 Roulette Conner LW Seattle WHL
40 Allan Nolan D Prince Albert WHL
44 Whynot Cameron D Halifax QMJHL
45 Zellweger Olen D Everett WHL
47 Robidas Justin C Val-d’Or QMJHL
48 Huckins Cole C Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
49 Kidney Riley C Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
50 Harrison Brett C Oshawa OHL
51 Alarie Eric LW Moose Jaw WHL
57 Del Mastro Ethan D Mississauga OHL
59 Tschigerl Sean LW Calgary WHL
60 Ostapchuk Zack C Vancouver WHL
61 Chiasson Jake C Brandon WHL
62 Canonica Lorenzo C Shawinigan QMJHL
63 Grubbe Jayden C Red Deer WHL
64 Malatesta James LW Quebec QMJHL
65 Marjala Viljami LW Quebec QMJHL
66 Roy Joshua RW Sherbrooke QMJHL
68 Trudeau William D Charlottetown QMJHL
70 Holmes Jacob D Soo OHL
71 Iorio Vincent D Brandon WHL
73 Hinds Tyson D Rimouski QMJHL
74 Roger Ben D London OHL
75 Belliveau Isaac D Gatineau QMJHL
76 Orr Robert RW Halifax QMJHL
77 Hanzel Jeremy D Seattle WHL
79 Matier Jack D Ottawa OHL
80 Reynolds Peter C Saint John QMJHL
82 Beck Jack RW Ottawa OHL
83 Goure Deni C Owen Sound OHL
85 DeGrazia Nick LW Sudbury OHL
86 Knak Simon LW Portland WHL
88 Jordan Cole D Moose Jaw WHL
89 Mast Ryan D Sarnia OHL
90 Wong Trevor LW Kelowna WHL
92 Samson Ethan D Prince George WHL
93 Masters Kyle D Red Deer WHL
94 Plandowski Oscar D Charlottetown QMJHL
99 Guryev Artem D Peterborough OHL
101 Nadeau Olivier RW Shawinigan QMJHL
102 Bankier Caedan C Kamloops WHL
103 Kressler Braeden C Flint OHL
104 Lockhart Connor RW Erie OHL
105 Pederson Owen C Winnipeg WHL
107 Voit Ty LW Sarnia OHL
108 Landry Manix C Gatineau QMJHL
111 O’Brien Jack C Portland WHL
113 Bloom Josh LW Saginaw OHL
114 McCue Max C London OHL
115 Melanson Jacob RW Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
117 Sward Graham D Spokane WHL
120 Frasca Jacob C Barrie OHL
122 Arcuri Francesco C Kingston OHL
127 Hayes Avery RW Hamilton OHL
129 Motew Simon D Kitchener OHL
130 Kashnikov Evgenii D Gatineau QMJHL
131 Enright Isaac D Niagara OHL
132 MacArthur Bennett LW Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
133 Luypen Jalen C Edmonton WHL
135 Zito Pasquale LW Windsor OHL
136 MacDonald Cameron C Saint John QMJHL
137 Trenholm Connor C Cape Breton QMJHL
138 Burroughs Ethan RW Owen Sound OHL
141 McCleary Ryan D Portland WHL
142 Krebs Dru D Medicine Hat WHL
143 Sirizzotti Brendan RW Ottawa OHL
145 Lajoie Marc D Tri-City WHL
146 Montgomery Bryce D London OHL
148 Punnett Connor D Barrie OHL
149 Latimer Carson RW Edmonton WHL
151 Ciona Lucas LW Seattle WHL
153 Sherk Lawson C Hamilton OHL
154 Hardie James LW Mississauga OHL
155 Daigle Nicolas C Victoriaville QMJHL
156 Calisti Robert D Soo OHL
157 Tourigny Miguel D Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL
158 Jackson Kyle LW North Bay OHL
159 Cardwell Ethan RW Barrie OHL
160 Swetlikoff Blake LW Spokane WHL
161 Kozak Tyson C Portland WHL
162 Milne Michael LW Winnipeg WHL
163 Gill-Shane Ranvir D Ottawa OHL
164 Biggar Zach D Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
165 Galloway Tyson D Calgary WHL
166 Pillar Josh RW Kamloops WHL
167 Rochette Theo C Quebec QMJHL
168 Kosior Landon D Prince Albert WHL
170 Savoie Charles LW Saint John QMJHL
171 Michaud Daniel C Oshawa OHL
172 Rolofs Stuart LW London OHL
174 Sop Matthew LW Kitchener OHL
175 Maggio Matthew RW Windsor OHL
180 Boyd Ben LW Charlottetown QMJHL
181 Haché Braden D Kingston OHL
182 McCallum Landon C Sudbury OHL
183 Robertson Tucker C Peterborough OHL
188 Truchon Charle D Quebec QMJHL
190 Stringer Zack LW Lethbridge WHL
191 Ginnell Riley LW Brandon WHL
192 Evans Ryker D Regina WHL
197 Ritchie Nolan C Brandon WHL
198 Peters Ethan D Edmonton WHL
200 Avon J.R. C Peterborough OHL
202 Mianscum Israel LW Sherbrooke QMJHL
204 Diotte Mikael D Drummondville QMJHL
206 Boudreau Marc LW Soo OHL
212 Klassen Gabe C Portland WHL
213 Dann Nolan RW Sarnia OHL
214 Brunet Frederic D Rimouski QMJHL
215 Lawrence Kaleb RW Owen Sound OHL
217 Roelens Milo C Sherbrooke QMJHL
218 Pilote Charles-Antoine D Moncton QMJHL
219 Laroque Gannon D Victoria WHL
221 Maillet Jacob C Guelph OHL
223 Wanner Maximus D Moose Jaw WHL
1G Cossa Sebastian G Edmonton WHL
2G Gaudreau Benjamin G Sarnia OHL
3G Lennox Tristan G Saginaw OHL
4G Adam Olivier G Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL
5G Despatie Emerik G Gatineau QMJHL
6G Vrbetic Joe G North Bay OHL
7G Lapenna Francesco G Drummondville QMJHL
9G Serhyenko Carter G Prince Albert WHL
10G Milic Thomas G Seattle WHL
11G Brochu Brett G London OHL
12G Boyko Talyn G Tri-City WHL
15G Holt Braden G Everett WHL
17G Hlavaj Samuel G Sherbrooke QMJHL
18G Gauthier Taylor G Prince George WHL
21G Patenaude Noah G Saint John QMJHL
27G Blackburn William G Val-d’Or QMJHL
28G Alexander Gage G Winnipeg WHL
31G MacInnes Koen G Saskatoon WHL
32G Kruger Ethan G Brandon WHL
INT-5 Chayka Daniil D Guelph OHL
INT-70 Rafkin Ruben D Windsor OHL
INT-74 Steklov Kirill D London OHL
INT-90 Ottavainen Ville D Kitchener OHL
INT-115 Suni Oliver LW Oshawa OHL
INT-10G Malik Nick G Soo OHL
LV Bentham Nolan D Victoria WHL
LV Brook Jakob RW Regina WHL
LV Uchacz Kai C Seattle WHL
