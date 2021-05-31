162 CHL players listed on NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

162 players from across the Canadian Hockey League are listed as part of NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 162 players include 61 from the Ontario Hockey League, 57 from the Western Hockey League, and 44 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, in addition to an overall increase of 39 players from Central Scouting’s previous assessment.

In all, the rankings include 91 forwards, 51 defencemen, and 20 goaltenders. The list also includes six European-born OHL talents who competed overseas this season and who are a part of the international players list, as well as three WHL skaters who were ranked in the limited viewing category.

Additionally, 56 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, headlined by the London Knights with seven and followed by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Brandon Wheat Kings, Edmonton Oil Kings, Gatineau Olympiques, Portland Winterhawks, and Seattle Thunderbirds each with five.

The 2021 NHL Draft will be held July 23-24. A total of 78 CHL players were selected in the 2020 NHL Draft including 19 players chosen in the first round, the league’s best opening-round showing since 2014.