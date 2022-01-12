The Canadian Hockey League today announced that 151 CHL players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The total includes 131 skaters with 55 from the Ontario Hockey League, 44 from the Western Hockey League, and 32 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. An additional 20 CHL goaltenders are ranked with the WHL leading the way with nine followed by seven from the OHL and four from the QMJHL.

Kingston Frontenacs captain Shane Wright ranks first overall among all North American skaters following a successful start to the 2021-22 campaign in which he has scored 30 points counting 11 goals and 19 assists in 22 games. Wright is then followed by Winnipeg ICE centres Matt Savoie and Conor Geekie at third and fourth, respectively. Saginaw Spirit blue-liner Pavel Mintyukov leads all North American defencemen, ranked fifth overall, while Tyler Brennan of the Prince George Cougars tops the charts among all North American goaltenders.

In all, 54 CHL clubs are represented in the rankings led by the London Knights with eight listed players, including defenceman Isaiah George, the 42nd ranked North American skater. Following London, the Guelph Storm and Swift Current Broncos each have six ranked players, while the Gatineau Olympiques and Moncton Wildcats top the QMJHL with four players each.

Last season, 87 CHL players were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 2022 NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.

151 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings

Skaters

1 C Shane Wright Kingston OHL 3 C Matt Savoie Winnipeg WHL 4 C Conor Geekie Winnipeg WHL 5 D Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw OHL 9 D Denton Mateychuk Moose Jaw WHL 10 D Tristan Luneau Gatineau QMJHL 11 C Luca Del Bel Belluz Mississauga OHL 13 C Matyas Sapovaliv Saginaw OHL 15 D Maveric Lamoureux Drummondville QMJHL 16 C Nathan Gaucher Quebec QMJHL 19 C Owen Beck Mississauga OHL 20 D Kevin Korchinski Seattle WHL 21 D Owen Pickering Swift Current WHL 23 C Matthew Poitras Guelph OHL 25 D Ty Nelson North Bay OHL 27 C Danny Zhilkin Guelph OHL 28 C Bryce McConnell-Barker Soo OHL 29 C Paul Ludwinski Kingston OHL 30 D Mats Lindgren Kamloops WHL 33 RW Jagger Firkus Moose Jaw WHL 34 C Fraser Minten Kamloops WHL 35 C David Goyette Sudbury OHL 36 D Michael Buchinger Guelph OHL 38 D Spencer Sova Erie OHL 39 D Jorian Donovan Hamilton OHL 42 D Isaiah George London OHL 43 C Jordan Gustafson Seattle WHL 46 C Vinzenz Rohrer Ottawa OHL 47 C Hunter Haight Barrie OHL 49 D Noah Warren Gatineau QMJHL 50 RW Matthew Seminoff Kamloops WHL 51 LW Josh Filmon Swift Current WHL 52 C Servac Petrovsky Owen Sound OHL 53 D Jake Furlong Halifax QMJHL 54 D Angus Booth Shawinigan QMJHL 55 D Jace Weir Red Deer WHL 56 C Jakub Hujer Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL 58 C Brayden Schuurman Victoria WHL 59 D Jeremy Langlois Cape Breton QMJHL 61 C Jake Karabela Guelph OHL 62 LW Ruslan Gazizov London OHL 66 C Liam Arnsby North Bay OHL 68 LW Gavin Hayes Flint OHL 72 RW Jordan Dumais Halifax QMJHL 75 D Jackson Edward London OHL 76 LW Cedrick Guindon Owen Sound OHL 77 C Pano Fimis Niagara OHL 80 LW Michael Milne Winnipeg WHL 81 D David Spacek Sherbrooke QMJHL 85 LW Reid Schaefer Seattle WHL 86 LW Maxim Barbashev Moncton QMJHL 87 LW Brandon Lisowsky Saskatoon WHL 88 RW Evan Konyen Sudbury OHL 89 LW Antonin Verreault Gatineau QMJHL 92 D Jozef Viliam Kmec Prince George WHL 93 LW Parker Bell Tri-City WHL 94 D Francois-James Buteau Cape Breton QMJHL 95 RW Kai Uchacz Red Deer WHL 96 LW Zakhar Polshakov Brandon WHL 97 RW Jake Sloan Tri-City WHL 98 C Markus Vidicek Halifax QMJHL 99 C Rylen Roersma Brandon WHL 103 D Kirill Kudryavtsev Soo OHL 104 D Vsevolod Komarov Quebec QMJHL 107 RW Lucas Edmonds Kingston OHL 109 C Tucker Robertson Peterborough OHL 112 RW Yegor Sidorov Saskatoon WHL 115 D Marc-Andre Gaudet Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL 120 D Samuel Mayer Peterborough OHL 121 C Vsevolod Gaidamak Ottawa OHL 123 LW Samuel Savoie Gatineau QMJHL 124 RW Zakary Lavoie Mississauga OHL 125 D Francesco Iasenza Moncton QMJHL 126 RW Daniil Bourosh Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL 127 LW Josh Davies Swift Current WHL 129 LW Colton Smith London OHL 130 C Jacob Newcombe Chicoutimi QMJHL 131 C Kyren Gronick Saskatoon WHL 132 D Rodwin Dionicio Niagara OHL 136 D Keaton Dowhaniuk Prince George WHL 137 C Beau Jelsma Barrie OHL 138 RW Brady Stonehouse Ottawa OHL 139 D Grayden Siepmann Calgary WHL 140 D Charlie Wright Saskatoon WHL 141 LW Maxim Muranov Calgary WHL 142 LW Stuart Rolofs Oshawa OHL 144 C Mathew Ward Swift Current WHL 145 C Alex Blais Chicoutimi QMJHL 147 C Lorenzo Canonica Shawinigan QMJHL 148 D Graham Sward Spokane WHL 151 D Dyllan Gill Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL 152 D Tnias Mathurin North Bay OHL 153 D Rayan Bettahar Swift Current WHL 154 RW Ben Hemmerling Everett WHL 155 RW Aidan Castle Niagara OHL 157 D Pavel Bocharov Medicine Hat WHL 160 C Gavin Bryant Owen Sound OHL 163 LW Brice Cooke Niagara OHL 168 C Max Graham Kelowna WHL 169 RW Alexis Gendron Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL 173 D Bogdans Hodass Medicine Hat WHL 175 RW Justin Lies Vancouver WHL 177 D Marek Alscher Portland WHL 178 D Miguel Tourigny Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL 179 D Christian Kyrou Erie OHL 180 D Pier-Olivier Roy Victoriaville QMJHL 182 C Kyle Jackson North Bay OHL 183 LW Tyler Savard Soo OHL 184 LW Yoan Loshing Moncton QMJHL 186 C Austin Roest Everett WHL 187 C Nolan Flamand Kelowna WHL 188 LW Brody Crane London OHL 189 D Niks Fenenko Baie-Comeau QMJHL 190 RW Sam Alfano Peterborough OHL 193 D Layton Feist Regina WHL 195 D Roberto Mancini Saginaw OHL 196 D Kirill Steklov London OHL 200 C Kocha Delic Sudbury OHL 204 LW James Hardie Mississauga OHL 205 RW James Stefan Portland WHL 207 LW Justin Cote Drummondville QMJHL 210 C Ryan Abraham Windsor OHL 211 D Hudson Thornton Prince George WHL 212 C Luke Woodworth Drummondville QMJHL 213 RW Landon Sim London OHL 214 D Maximilian Streule Winnipeg WHL 215 C Jacob Mathieu Rimouski QMJHL 217 RW Braeden Bowman Guelph OHL 219 C Max Namestnikov Sarnia OHL 221 D Frederic Brunet Rimouski QMJHL 224 LW Nolan Dann Sarnia OHL



Goaltenders