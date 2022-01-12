MENU
January 12, 2022

151 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings

NHL Draft

 

The Canadian Hockey League today announced that 151 CHL players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The total includes 131 skaters with 55 from the Ontario Hockey League, 44 from the Western Hockey League, and 32 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. An additional 20 CHL goaltenders are ranked with the WHL leading the way with nine followed by seven from the OHL and four from the QMJHL.

Kingston Frontenacs captain Shane Wright ranks first overall among all North American skaters following a successful start to the 2021-22 campaign in which he has scored 30 points counting 11 goals and 19 assists in 22 games. Wright is then followed by Winnipeg ICE centres Matt Savoie and Conor Geekie at third and fourth, respectively. Saginaw Spirit blue-liner Pavel Mintyukov leads all North American defencemen, ranked fifth overall, while Tyler Brennan of the Prince George Cougars tops the charts among all North American goaltenders.

In all, 54 CHL clubs are represented in the rankings led by the London Knights with eight listed players, including defenceman Isaiah George, the 42nd ranked North American skater. Following London, the Guelph Storm and Swift Current Broncos each have six ranked players, while the Gatineau Olympiques and Moncton Wildcats top the QMJHL with four players each.

Last season, 87 CHL players were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 2022 NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.

Skaters

1 C Shane Wright Kingston OHL
3 C Matt Savoie Winnipeg WHL
4 C Conor Geekie Winnipeg WHL
5 D Pavel Mintyukov Saginaw OHL
9 D Denton Mateychuk Moose Jaw WHL
10 D Tristan Luneau Gatineau QMJHL
11 C Luca Del Bel Belluz Mississauga OHL
13 C Matyas Sapovaliv Saginaw OHL
15 D Maveric Lamoureux Drummondville QMJHL
16 C Nathan Gaucher Quebec QMJHL
19 C Owen Beck Mississauga OHL
20 D Kevin Korchinski Seattle WHL
21 D Owen Pickering Swift Current WHL
23 C Matthew Poitras Guelph OHL
25 D Ty Nelson North Bay OHL
27 C Danny Zhilkin Guelph OHL
28 C Bryce McConnell-Barker Soo OHL
29 C Paul Ludwinski Kingston OHL
30 D Mats Lindgren Kamloops WHL
33 RW Jagger Firkus Moose Jaw WHL
34 C Fraser Minten Kamloops WHL
35 C David Goyette Sudbury OHL
36 D Michael Buchinger Guelph OHL
38 D Spencer Sova Erie OHL
39 D Jorian Donovan Hamilton OHL
42 D Isaiah George London OHL
43 C Jordan Gustafson Seattle WHL
46 C Vinzenz Rohrer Ottawa OHL
47 C Hunter Haight Barrie OHL
49 D Noah Warren Gatineau QMJHL
50 RW Matthew Seminoff Kamloops WHL
51 LW Josh Filmon Swift Current WHL
52 C Servac Petrovsky Owen Sound OHL
53 D Jake Furlong Halifax QMJHL
54 D Angus Booth Shawinigan QMJHL
55 D Jace Weir Red Deer WHL
56 C Jakub Hujer Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL
58 C Brayden Schuurman Victoria WHL
59 D Jeremy Langlois Cape Breton QMJHL
61 C Jake Karabela Guelph OHL
62 LW Ruslan Gazizov London OHL
66 C Liam Arnsby North Bay OHL
68 LW Gavin Hayes Flint OHL
72 RW Jordan Dumais Halifax QMJHL
75 D Jackson Edward London OHL
76 LW Cedrick Guindon Owen Sound OHL
77 C Pano Fimis Niagara OHL
80 LW Michael Milne Winnipeg WHL
81 D David Spacek Sherbrooke QMJHL
85 LW Reid Schaefer Seattle WHL
86 LW Maxim Barbashev Moncton QMJHL
87 LW Brandon Lisowsky Saskatoon WHL
88 RW Evan Konyen Sudbury OHL
89 LW Antonin Verreault Gatineau QMJHL
92 D Jozef Viliam Kmec Prince George WHL
93 LW Parker Bell Tri-City WHL
94 D Francois-James Buteau Cape Breton QMJHL
95 RW Kai Uchacz Red Deer WHL
96 LW Zakhar Polshakov Brandon WHL
97 RW Jake Sloan Tri-City WHL
98 C Markus Vidicek Halifax QMJHL
99 C Rylen Roersma Brandon WHL
103 D Kirill Kudryavtsev Soo OHL
104 D Vsevolod Komarov Quebec QMJHL
107 RW Lucas Edmonds Kingston OHL
109 C Tucker Robertson Peterborough OHL
112 RW Yegor Sidorov Saskatoon WHL
115 D Marc-Andre Gaudet Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
120 D Samuel Mayer Peterborough OHL
121 C Vsevolod Gaidamak Ottawa OHL
123 LW Samuel Savoie Gatineau QMJHL
124 RW Zakary Lavoie Mississauga OHL
125 D Francesco Iasenza Moncton QMJHL
126 RW Daniil Bourosh Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL
127 LW Josh Davies Swift Current WHL
129 LW Colton Smith London OHL
130 C Jacob Newcombe Chicoutimi QMJHL
131 C Kyren Gronick Saskatoon WHL
132 D Rodwin Dionicio Niagara OHL
136 D Keaton Dowhaniuk Prince George WHL
137 C Beau Jelsma Barrie OHL
138 RW Brady Stonehouse Ottawa OHL
139 D Grayden Siepmann Calgary WHL
140 D Charlie Wright Saskatoon WHL
141 LW Maxim Muranov Calgary WHL
142 LW Stuart Rolofs Oshawa OHL
144 C Mathew Ward Swift Current WHL
145 C Alex Blais Chicoutimi QMJHL
147 C Lorenzo Canonica Shawinigan QMJHL
148 D Graham Sward Spokane WHL
151 D Dyllan Gill Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL
152 D Tnias Mathurin North Bay OHL
153 D Rayan Bettahar Swift Current WHL
154 RW Ben Hemmerling Everett WHL
155 RW Aidan Castle Niagara OHL
157 D Pavel Bocharov Medicine Hat WHL
160 C Gavin Bryant Owen Sound OHL
163 LW Brice Cooke Niagara OHL
168 C Max Graham Kelowna WHL
169 RW Alexis Gendron Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL
173 D Bogdans Hodass Medicine Hat WHL
175 RW Justin Lies Vancouver WHL
177 D Marek Alscher Portland WHL
178 D Miguel Tourigny Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL
179 D Christian Kyrou Erie OHL
180 D Pier-Olivier Roy Victoriaville QMJHL
182 C Kyle Jackson North Bay OHL
183 LW Tyler Savard Soo OHL
184 LW Yoan Loshing Moncton QMJHL
186 C Austin Roest Everett WHL
187 C Nolan Flamand Kelowna WHL
188 LW Brody Crane London OHL
189 D Niks Fenenko Baie-Comeau QMJHL
190 RW Sam Alfano Peterborough OHL
193 D Layton Feist Regina WHL
195 D Roberto Mancini Saginaw OHL
196 D Kirill Steklov London OHL
200 C Kocha Delic Sudbury OHL
204 LW James Hardie Mississauga OHL
205 RW James Stefan Portland WHL
207 LW Justin Cote Drummondville QMJHL
210 C Ryan Abraham Windsor OHL
211 D Hudson Thornton Prince George WHL
212 C Luke Woodworth Drummondville QMJHL
213 RW Landon Sim London OHL
214 D Maximilian Streule Winnipeg WHL
215 C Jacob Mathieu Rimouski QMJHL
217 RW Braeden Bowman Guelph OHL
219 C Max Namestnikov Sarnia OHL
221 D Frederic Brunet Rimouski QMJHL
224 LW Nolan Dann Sarnia OHL


Goaltenders

1 Brennan Tyler Prince George WHL
2 Zhigalov Ivan Sherbrooke QMJHL
6 Holt Braden Everett WHL
7 Beaupit Mason Spokane WHL
8 Oke Andrew Saginaw OHL
10 Lalonde Nolan Erie OHL
11 Filion Vincent Moncton QMJHL
12 Schenkel Charlie Soo OHL
13 Suchanek Tomas Tri-City WHL
14 Divincentiis Domenic North Bay OHL
15 Oster Jacob Guelph OHL
16 Brochu Brett London OHL
17 Kieper Matthew Regina WHL
18 Gravel Charles-Edward Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL
20 Rousseau William Quebec QMJHL
21 Young Ty Prince George WHL
22 Hay Kolby Edmonton WHL
26 Dyck Reid Swift Current WHL
29 Leaver Patrick Oshawa OHL
30 Coward Chase Red Deer WHL
