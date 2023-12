15 CHL players to represent Czechia at 2024 World Juniors

Fifteen CHL players will are set to represent Czechia at the 2024 World Juniors.

Of the 15 players chosen, Tomas Hamara (BFD), Matyas Sapovaliv (SAG) and Eduard Sale (BAR) return after they helped Czechia claim silver at the 2023 tournament.

Additionally, goaltender Jakub Vondras (SBY) is joined by defencemen Marek Alscher (POR), Tomas Cibulka (VDO), Matteo Koci (KAM) and Vojtech Port (EDM). Up front, Ondrej Becher (PG), Jakub Hujer (RIM), Matyas Melovsky (BAC), Dominik Rymon (EVT), Robin Sapousek (VIC), Simon Slavicek (FLNT) and Adam Zidlicky (MISS) are selected.

Last year, Czechia went unbeaten in the round-robin but fell at the final hurdle as they couldn’t hold onto a 2-0 lead against Canada before they suffered defeat in overtime.

Their silver medal was their first medal at the tournament since bronze in 2005. Czechia are two-time gold medallists (2000, 2001).

Czechia will face Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland and the USA in Group B of the round-robin.

The 2024 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Sweden.

