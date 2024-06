15 CHL alumni claim Calder Cup with Hershey

Fifteen CHL alumni have claimed the 2024 Calder Cup after the Hershey Bears won Game 6 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds Monday night.

Former Hamilton Bulldogs forward Matthew Strome scored the overtime winner 66 seconds into the extra frame to give the Bears a 5-4 win as they secured their second straight AHL title and 13th Calder Cup championship.

After he tallied 22 points (seven goals) in 20 games, former Chicoutimi and Acadie-Bathust forward Hendrix Lapierre claimed the Jack A. Butterfield trophy to Hendrix Lapierre as the Calder Cup Playoffs Most Valuable Player.

The Bears are captained by former Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Dylan McIlrath and is joined by Vincent Iorio (Brandon), Lucas Johansen (Kelowna), Lapierre, Henry Rybinski (Medicine Hat/Seattle), Strome and Riley Sutter (Everett) as back-to-back AHL champions.

Of the 15 players to hoist the Calder Cup, 11 played in the WHL, three in the QMJHL and one in the OHL.

The Bears are coached by Todd Nelson, who played 252 games with Prince Albert from 1985-90.

Garin Bjorklund (Medicine Hat – WHL)

Andrew Cristall (Kelowna – WHL)

Pierrick Dube (Quebec/Chicoutimi/Shawinigan – QMJHL)

Ryan Hofer (Everett/Kamloops – WHL)

Jimmy Huntington (Acadie-Bathurst/Victoriaville/Rimouski – QMJHL)

Vincent Iorio (Brandon – WHL)

Lucas Johansen (Kelowna – WHL)

Hendrix Lapierre (Chicoutimi/Acadie-Bathurst – QMJHL)

Dylan McIlrath (Moose Jaw – WHL)

Dmitry Osipov (Vancouver/Brandon – WHL)

Matthew Phillips (Victoria – WHL)

Henry Rybinski (Medicine Hat/Seattle – WHL)

Matthew Strome (Hamilton – OHL)

Riley Sutter (Everett – WHL)

Alexander Suzdalev (Regina/Saskatoon – WHL)