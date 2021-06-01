143 CHL graduates advance to second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

A total of 143 Canadian Hockey League alumni have advanced to the second round in their quest to capture the Stanley Cup.

The total counts 56 Ontario Hockey League graduates followed by 44 from the Western Hockey League and 43 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In all, 52 CHL franchises are represented by the at least one alumni with the London Knights leading the way with nine, followed by the Saint John Sea Dogs and Soo Greyhounds both with six, as well as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Erie Otters, Seattle Thunderbirds, Tri-City Americans, and Vancouver Giants each with five.

The Tampa Bay Lightning lead all remaining Stanley Cup Playoffs participants with 24 CHL graduates on their active roster followed by the New York Islanders with 20 league alumni.

Entering the second round, all three of the top scorers are CHL alumni, a group that includes Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads/Colorado Avalanche) and Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies/Tampa Bay Lightning), both with 12 points, followed by Avalanche captain and Kitchener Rangers graduate Gabriel Landeskog with 11 points. Additionally, two of the top three goaltenders in terms of goals-against average are CHL graduates, a group highlighted by Philipp Grubauer (Avalanche/Kingston Frontenacs) at 1.60 followed by Vegas Golden Knights netminder and Cape Breton Eagles alumnus Marc-Andre Fleury at 1.71.

Boston Bruins [18]

Patrice Bergeron (Acadie-Bathurst), Callum Booth (Saint John), Brandon Carlo (Tri-City), Charlie Coyle (Saint John), Jake DeBrusk (Red Deer), Jaroslav Halak (Lewiston), Taylor Hall (Windsor), David Krejci (Gatineau), Jeremy Lauzon (Rouyn-Noranda), Curtis Lazar (Edmonton), Brad Marchand (Halifax), Greg McKegg (London), John Moore (Kitchener), Nick Ritchie (Soo), Zach Senyshyn (Soo), Jack Studnicka (Niagara), Jarred Tinordi (London), Jakub Zboril (Saint John)

Carolina Hurricanes [17]

Jake Bean (Tri-City), Warren Foegele (Erie), Morgan Geekie (Tri-City), Dougie Hamilton (Niagara), Joey Keane (London), Steven Lorentz (Peterborough), Jordan Martinook (Vancouver), Brock McGinn (Guelph), Roland McKeown (Kingston), Petr Mrazek (Ottawa), Alex Nedeljkovic (Niagara), Nino Niederreiter (Portland), Cedric Paquette (Blainville-Boisbriand), James Reimer (Red Deer), Jordan Staal (Peterborough), Andrei Svechnikov (Barrie), Vincent Trocheck (Plymouth)

Colorado Avalanche [15]

Andre Burakovsky (Erie), Kyle Burroughs (Medicine Hat), Bowen Byram (Vancouver), Matt Calvert (Brandon), Devan Dubnyk (Kamloops), Samuel Girard (Shawinigan), Ryan Graves (Quebec), Philipp Grubauer (Kingston), Nazem Kadri (London), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener), Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax), Keaton Middleton (Saginaw), Liam O’Brien (Rouyn-Noranda), Brandon Saad (Saginaw), Conor Timmins (Soo)

Montreal Canadiens [18]

Jake Allen (Drummondville), Josh Anderson (London), Alex Belzile (Rimouski), Paul Byron (Gatineau), Ben Chiarot (Saginaw), Phillip Danault (Moncton), Jonathan Drouin (Halifax), Joel Edmundson (Kamloops), Michael Frolik (Rimouski), Brendan Gallagher (Vancouver), Brett Kulak (Vancouver), Xavier Ouellet (Blainville-Boisbriand), Corey Perry (London), Carey Price (Tri-City), Eric Staal (Peterborough), Nick Suzuki (Guelph), Tyler Toffoli (Ottawa), Shea Weber (Kelowna)

New York Islanders [20]

Mathew Barzal (Seattle), Josh Bailey (Windsor), Anthony Beauvillier (Shawinigan), Kieffer Bellows (Portland), Samuel Bolduc (Sherbrooke), Casey Cizikas (Mississauga), Braydon Coburn (Portland), Cal Clutterbuck (Oshawa), Michael Dal Colle (Kingston), Noah Dobson (Rouyn-Noranda), Jordan Eberle (Regina), Thomas Hickey (Seattle), Ross Johnston (Charlottetown), Andrew Ladd (Calgary), Matt Martin (Sarnia), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Chicoutimi), Adam Pelech (Erie), Ryan Pulock (Brandon), Dmytro Timashov (Shawinigan), Bode Wilde (Saginaw)

Tampa Bay Lightning [24]

Alex Barre-Boulet (Blainville-Boisbriand), Erik Cernak (Erie), Anthony Cirelli (Erie), Cal Foote (Kelowna), Christopher Gibson (Chicoutimi), Barclay Goodrow (North Bay), Yanni Gourde (Victoriaville), Tyler Johnson (Spokane), Mathieu Joseph (Saint John), Boris Katchouk (Soo), Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda), Patrick Maroon (London), Spencer Martin (Mississauga), Ondrej Palat (Drummondville), Brayden Point (Moose Jaw), Taylor Raddysh (Soo), David Savard (Moncton), Luke Schenn (Kelowna), Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor), Gemel Smith (London), Steven Stamkos (Sarnia), Mitchell Stephens (London), Ben Thomas (Vancouver), Daniel Walcott (Blainville-Boisbriand)

Vegas Golden Knights [18]

William Carrier (Drummondville), Dylan Coghlan (Tri-City), Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton), Cody Glass (Portland), Nicolas Hague (Mississauga), Nick Holden (Chilliwack), Tomas Jurco (Saint John), Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg), Keegan Kolesar (Seattle), Robin Lehner (Soo), Jonathan Marchessault (Quebec), Brayden McNabb (Kootenay), Alex Pietrangelo (Barrie), Ryan Reaves (Brandon), Nicolas Roy (Chicoutimi), Chandler Stephenson (Regina), Mark Stone (Brandon), Shea Theodore (Seattle)

Winnipeg Jets [13]

Nathan Beaulieu (Saint John), Laurent Brossoit (Edmonton), Dylan DeMelo (Mississauga), Pierre-Luc Dubois (Blainville-Boisbriand), Nikolaj Ehlers (Halifax), Jansen Harkins (Prince George), Trevor Lewis (Owen Sound), Adam Lowry (Swift Current), Josh Morrissey (Kelowna), Mathieu Perreault (Acadie-Bathurst), Mark Scheifele (Barrie), Logan Stanley (Kitchener), Nate Thompson (Seattle)