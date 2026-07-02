14 CHL developed players named to USA’s roster for 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase
Fourteen players developed in the CHL have been named to the USA’s roster for the 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase that will take place later this month in Windsor, ON.
The roster includes the most recent seventh overall pick at the 2026 NHL Draft in the Soo Greyhounds’ Chase Reid while another five players in Tommy Bleyl (Moncton/QMJHL), Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa/OHL), JP Hurlbert (Kamloops/WHL), Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa/OHL) and Timofei Runtso (Victoria/WHL) also heard their name called last week in Buffalo.
Furthermore, of the 14 CHL players named, 10 are NHL drafted. Additionally, the roster features a trio of recent CHL Award winners in Goaltender of the Year Fetterolf, Rookie of the Year Bleyl and Top NHL Prospect Reid. The Greyhounds d-man is also the only CHLer invited to the Summer Showcase who played in the 2026 tournament in Minneapolis.
Of the 14 players named, eight player in the WHL, four in the OHL and two in the QMJHL. Moreover, Brady Knowling, who recently signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Saginaw Spirit, is part of the United States’ roster.
The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase will take July 26-Aug.1 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor where Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will feature across 10 games in preparation for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship, set for Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.
For ticket information click here. For the full schedule, click here.
14 CHL developed players named to USA World Juniors Summer Showcase roster:
Goaltender
Harrison Boettiger – Kelowna Rockets / WHL
Ryder Fetterolf – Ottawa 67’s / OHL
Xavier Wendt – Tri-City Americans / WHL
Defencemen
Tommy Bleyl – Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL
Henry Brzustewicz – London Knights / OHL
Blake Fiddler – Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL
Chase Reid – Soo Greyhounds / OHL
Timofei Runtso – Victoria Royals / WHL
Odin Vauhkonen – Victoria Royals / WHL
Forwards
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll – Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL
JP Hurlbert – Kamloops Blazers / WHL
Jacob Kvasnicka – Penticton Vees / WHL
Teddy Mutryn – Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL
Brooks Rogowski – Oshawa Generals / OHL