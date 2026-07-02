14 CHL developed players named to USA’s roster for 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase

Fourteen players developed in the CHL have been named to the USA’s roster for the 2026 World Juniors Summer Showcase that will take place later this month in Windsor, ON.

The roster includes the most recent seventh overall pick at the 2026 NHL Draft in the Soo Greyhounds’ Chase Reid while another five players in Tommy Bleyl (Moncton/QMJHL), Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa/OHL), JP Hurlbert (Kamloops/WHL), Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa/OHL) and Timofei Runtso (Victoria/WHL) also heard their name called last week in Buffalo.

Furthermore, of the 14 CHL players named, 10 are NHL drafted. Additionally, the roster features a trio of recent CHL Award winners in Goaltender of the Year Fetterolf, Rookie of the Year Bleyl and Top NHL Prospect Reid. The Greyhounds d-man is also the only CHLer invited to the Summer Showcase who played in the 2026 tournament in Minneapolis.

Of the 14 players named, eight player in the WHL, four in the OHL and two in the QMJHL. Moreover, Brady Knowling, who recently signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Saginaw Spirit, is part of the United States’ roster.

The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase will take July 26-Aug.1 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor where Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will feature across 10 games in preparation for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship, set for Dec. 26, 2026-Jan. 5, 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.

For ticket information click here. For the full schedule, click here.

14 CHL developed players named to USA World Juniors Summer Showcase roster:

Goaltender

Harrison Boettiger – Kelowna Rockets / WHL

Ryder Fetterolf – Ottawa 67’s / OHL

Xavier Wendt – Tri-City Americans / WHL

Defencemen

Tommy Bleyl – Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL

Henry Brzustewicz – London Knights / OHL

Blake Fiddler – Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL

Chase Reid – Soo Greyhounds / OHL

Timofei Runtso – Victoria Royals / WHL

Odin Vauhkonen – Victoria Royals / WHL

Forwards

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll – Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL

JP Hurlbert – Kamloops Blazers / WHL

Jacob Kvasnicka – Penticton Vees / WHL

Teddy Mutryn – Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL

Brooks Rogowski – Oshawa Generals / OHL