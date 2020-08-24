136 CHL alumni continue in 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

136 Canadian Hockey League graduates continue their championship quest in the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The remaining total now counts 56 graduates from the Ontario Hockey League followed by 44 from the Western Hockey League and 36 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

52 of the CHL’s 60 current clubs are still represented by at least one graduating player. The London Knights continue to lead the way with nine players followed by the Brandon Wheat Kings and Soo Greyhounds both with seven, the Seattle Thunderbirds with six, then five across each of the Erie Otters, Kelowna Rockets, and Niagara IceDogs. The Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Quebec Remparts, and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies all lead the QMJHL with four former players apiece. Among the NHL teams, the Vegas Golden Knights lead with 20 CHL graduates followed by the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning with 19, then each of the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, and Vancouver Canucks with 16, and both the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche with 15.

Five players who skated in the CHL during the 2019-20 season remain in the bubble including forwards Ty Dellandrea (Dallas Stars/Flint Firebirds) and Peyton Krebs (Vegas Golden Knights/Winnipeg ICE), as well as defencemen Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche/Vancouver Giants), Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars/Mississauga Steelheads), and Egor Zamula (Philadelphia Flyers/Calgary Hitmen).

An additional four players listed on rosters all graduated from the CHL following the 2018-19 season including AHL All-Rookie Team member Jack Studnicka (Boston Bruins/Niagara IceDogs), 2019 CHL Top Scorer Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars/Niagara IceDogs), Memorial Cup champion Noah Dobson (New York Islanders/Rouyn-Noranda Huskies), and 300 plus point producer Morgan Frost (Philadelphia Flyers/Soo Greyhounds).

With the eight NHL teams permitted to carry rosters of 31 players, CHL alumni account for nearly 55% of all talent still with the a chance to hoist the Stanley Cup as action continues in Edmonton and Toronto.

CHL Alumni on NHL Rosters for Stanley Cup Playoffs:

^2018-19 CHL graduate

*2019-20 CHL player

Boston Bruins (15)

Patrice Bergeron (Acadie-Bathurst Titan)

Brandon Carlo (Tri-City Americans)

Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars)

Charlie Coyle (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Jake DeBrusk (Red Deer Rebels)

Jaroslav Halak (Lewiston MAINEiacs)

David Krejci (Gatineau Olympiques)

Maxime Lagace (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Jeremy Lauzon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Brad Marchand (Halifax Mooseheads)

John Moore (Kitchener Rangers)

Nick Ritchie (Soo Greyhounds)

Zach Senyshyn (Soo Greyhounds)

Jack Studnicka (Niagara IceDogs)^

Jakub Zboril (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Colorado Avalanche (15)

Mark Barberio (Cape Breton Eagles)

Andre Burakovsky (Erie Otters)

Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants)*

Matt Calvert (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Kevin Connauton (Vancouver Giants)

Samuel Girard (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Ryan Graves (Quebec Remparts)

Philipp Grubauer (Kingston Frontenacs)

Michael Hutchinson (London Knights)

Nazem Kadri (London Knights)

Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers)

Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads)

Vladislav Namestnikov (London Knights)

Conor Timmins (Soo Greyhounds)

Nikita Zadorov (London Knights)

Dallas Stars (16)

Jamie Benn (Kelowna Rockets)

Landon Bow (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Nicholas Caamano (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Blake Comeau (Kelowna Rockets)

Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds)*

Jason Dickinson (Guelph Storm)

Justin Dowling (Swift Current Broncos)

Radek Faksa (Sudbury Wolves)

Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)*

Anton Khudobin (Saskatoon Blades)

Jamie Oleksiak (Niagara IceDogs)

Corey Perry (London Knights)

Alexander Radulov (Quebec Remparts)

Jason Robertson (Niagara IceDogs)^

Tyler Seguin (Plymouth Whalers)

Andrej Sekera (Owen Sound Attack)

New York Islanders (19)

Josh Bailey (Windsor Spitfires)

Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Anthony Beauvillier (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Derick Brassard (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Johnny Boychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Casey Cizikas (Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors)

Cal Clutterbuck (Oshawa Generals)

Michael Dal Colle (Kingston Frontenacs)

Noah Dobson (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)^

Jordan Eberle (Regina Pats)

Christopher Gibson (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Thomas Hickey (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Ross Johnston (Charlottetown Islanders)

Tom Kuhnhackl (Niagara IceDogs)

Andrew Ladd (Calgary Hitmen)

Matt Martin (Sarnia Sting)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Adam Pelech (Erie Otters)

Ryan Pulock (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Philadelphia Flyers (16)

Andy Andreoff (Oshawa Generals)

Nicolas Aube-Kubel (Val-d’Or Foreurs)

Connor Bunnaman (Kitchener Rangers)

Sean Couturier (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Morgan Frost (Soo Greyhounds)^

Claude Giroux (Gatineau Olympiques)

Carter Hart (Everett Silvertips)

Travis Konecny (Sarnia Sting)

Scott Laughton (Oshawa Generals)

Philippe Myers (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Tyler Pitlick (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Ivan Provorov (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Travis Sanheim (Calgary Hitmen)

Nate Thompson (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Jakub Voracek (Halifax Mooseheads)

Egor Zamula (Calgary Hitmen)*

Tampa Bay Lightning (19)

Zach Bogosian (Peterborough Petes)

Erik Cernak (Erie Otters)

Anthony Cirelli (Erie Otters)

Braydon Coburn (Portland Winterhawks)

Barclay Goodrow (North Bay Battalion)

Yanni Gourde (Victoriaville Tigres)

Tyler Johnson (Spokane Chiefs)

Mathieu Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Nikita Kucherov (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Pat Maroon (London Knights)

Ondrej Palat (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Cedric Paquette (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets)

Mikhail Sergachev (Windsor Spitfires)

Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting)

Mitchell Stephens (London Knights)

Carter Verhaeghe (Niagara IceDogs)

Scott Wedgewood (Plymouth Whalers)

Vancouver Canucks (16)

Justin Bailey (Soo Greyhounds)

Jalen Chatfield (Windsor Spitfires)

Louis Domingue (Quebec Remparts)

Alexander Edler (Kelowna Rockets)

Micheal Ferland (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Travis Graovac (Belleville Bulls)

Bo Horvat (London Knights)

Olli Juolevi (London Knights)

Zack MacEwen (Gatineau Olympiques)

J.T. Miller (Plymouth Whalers)

Tyler Myers (Kelowna Rockets)

Tanner Pearson (Barrie Colts)

Antoine Roussel (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Brandon Sutter (Red Deer Rebels)

Tyler Toffoli (Ottawa 67’s)

Jake Virtanen (Calgary Hitmen)

Vegas Golden Knights (20)

William Carrier (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Dylan Coghlan (Tri-City Americans)

Nick Cousins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oscar Dansk (Erie Otters)

Reid Duke (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Deryk Engelland (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton Eagles)

Nicolas Hague (Mississauga Steelheads)

Nick Holden (Chilliwack Bruins)

Keegan Kolesar (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE)*

Robin Lehner (Soo Greyhounds)

Jonathan Marchessault (Quebec Remparts)

Brayden McNabb (Kootenay ICE)

Gage Quinney (Kamloops Blazers)

Ryan Reaves (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Nicolas Roy (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Chandler Stephenson (Regina Pats)

Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds)