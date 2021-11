134 CHL talents listed in November’s Players to Watch report

134 Canadian Hockey League players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch report for November ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 134 CHL players include 63 from the Ontario Hockey League, 42 from the Western Hockey League, and 29 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In all, 10 players received ‘A’ ratings, indicating likely first-round draft choices. Four ‘A’ rated players come from the OHL (Pavel Mintyukov, Saginaw Spirit; Matthew Poitras, Guelph Storm; Shane Wright, Kingston Frontenacs; Danny Zhilkin, Guelph Storm) and three each from the QMJHL (Nathan Gaucher, Quebec Remparts; Maveric Lamoureux, Drummondville Voltigeurs; Tristan Luneau, Gatineau Olympiques) and WHL (Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE; Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors; Matt Savoie, Winnipeg ICE).

The remainder of the list counts 28 players who received a ‘B’ grade, indicating likely second- and third-round selections, as well as 96 ‘C’ grade players, who are candidates to be chosen in the back half of the 2022 NHL Draft.

In all, 51 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, with the London Knights leading the way with seven players followed by the Guelph Storm at six and the Niagara IceDogs, North Bay Battalion, and Swift Current Broncos each with five. The Gatineau Olympiques and Moncton Wildcats headline the QMJHL, each with four players.

The 2021 NHL Draft saw 87 CHL players selected. The 2022 NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 in Montreal.

‘A’ Ranked Players

C GAUCHER NATHAN QUEBEC QMJHL C GEEKIE CONOR WINNIPEG WHL D LAMOUREUX MAVERIC DRUMMONDVILLE QMJHL D LUNEAU TRISTAN GATINEAU QMJHL D MATEYCHUK DENTON MOOSE JAW WHL D MINTYUKOV PAVEL SAGINAW OHL C POITRAS MATTHEW GUELPH OHL C SAVOIE MATT WINNIPEG WHL C WRIGHT SHANE KINGSTON OHL C ZHILKIN DANNY GUELPH OHL

‘B’ Ranked Players

C ARNSBY LIAM NORTH BAY OHL C BECK OWEN MISSISSAUGA OHL G BRENNAN TYLER PRINCE GEORGE WHL D BUCHINGER MICHAEL GUELPH OHL RW CASTLE AIDAN NIAGARA OHL LW DAVIES JOSH SWIFT CURRENT WHL D DONOVAN JORIAN HAMILTON OHL D EDWARD JACKSON LONDON OHL C FIMIS PANO NIAGARA OHL RW GAZIZOV RUSLAN LONDON OHL D GEORGE ISAIAH LONDON OHL C GOYETTE DAVID SUDBURY OHL C HAIGHT HUNTER BARRIE OHL C KARABELA JAKE GUELPH OHL D KOMAROV VSEVOLOD QUEBEC QMJHL D KORCHINSKI KEVIN SEATTLE WHL D LINDGREN MATS KAMLOOPS WHL C LUDWINSKI PAUL KINGSTON OHL C MCCONNELL-BARKER BRYCE SOO OHL C MINTEN FRASER KAMLOOPS WHL D NELSON TY NORTH BAY OHL C PETROVSKY SERVAC OWEN SOUND OHL D PICKERING OWEN SWIFT CURRENT WHL RW ROHRER VINZENZ OTTAWA OHL C SAPOVALIV MATYAS SAGINAW OHL D SOVA SPENCER ERIE OHL D WARREN NOAH GATINEAU QMJHL G ZHIGALOV IVAN SHERBROOKE QMJHL

‘C’ Ranked Players