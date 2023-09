12 CHL players listed in Craig’s Top 32 for 2024 NHL Draft

Twelve CHL players, led by Spokane’s Berkly Catton, have been named in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s Top 32 for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Catton is ranked eighth by Button with Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh the highest rated OHL player at no. 12. Chicoutimi’s Maxim Massé, the 2022-23 CHL Rookie of the Year, placed 24th.

Six of the 12 players named play in the WHL while five others hail from the OHL. Massé was the lone QMJHL representative. The 38 per cent of CHL players chosen is the highest of any development league in the world.

Button specifically mentioned Medicine Hat forward Cayden Lindstrom, who ranked 19th, by name.

“Big, strong, skilled, competitive, he wants to impact the game,” Button said. “I think when you look at potential, he is a fascinating player to watch over the course of this year for me.”

Craig’s List is Button’s own projection of draft prospects, based on their NHL potential 3-5 years out.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held next June.