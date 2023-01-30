CHL Daily: hat-tricks dominate Sunday’s games

CHL Three Stars

Hayden Smith’s first career WHL hat-trick earned him Sunday’s first star as Lethbridge won 10-2 against Edmonton. Smith also added an assist to also notch a career-best four points and has already set career highs in goals (9) and points (13) this year.

Ryan Gagnier recorded his first OHL hat-trick to claim the second star in Oshawa’s 4-0 win over North Bay. Gagnier hit the 50-point mark for the first time in his career during the win as he also added an assist to match his career high in points in a game with four.

Ivan Ivan’s second hat-trick in five games saw him take the third star as Cape Breton won 6-4 in Moncton. A year after he recorded 65 points, Ivan’s 54 points leads the Eagles this year.

Nightly notes

OHL

Ottawa doubled up Mississauga 4-2 as they got back into the win column. Max Donoso made 29 saves for the 67’s while Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL), Luca Pinelli and Anthony Costantini all scored in the second period to build a 3-0 lead.

In his return to Peterborough, Sanil Panwar had five points (2G, 3A) to lead the Bulldogs to a 7-4 win. Cole Brown also scored twice for Hamilton who have won back-to-back games to move over .500.

Brandt Clarke (LA) recorded his first OHL hat-trick as Barrie won 4-1 in Saginaw. Two of Clarke’s goals were into an empty-net as the Colts made it two straight wins.

Windsor put nine past Sault Ste. Marie as Alex Christopoulas, Liam Greentree and Brett Harrison (BOS) each scored twice while Matthew Maggio (NYI) had four points (1G, 3A).

Matthew Poitras (BOS) scored the overtime winner for Guelph after they erased 4-1 third period deficit to beat Sudbury 5-4. Poitras also had three assists in regulation to tie a season high in points.

Liam Gilmartin (SJ) had three points (2G, 1A) and Elias Cohen and Spencer Sova each had two assists as Erie beat Niagara 6-2 to record back-to-back weekend wins.

Ryan Gagnier leads the @Oshawa_Generals to victory with his first career hat trick! 🧢🧢🧢 Jacob Oster makes 30 saves for his second shutout of the weekend as the Gens knock off the Troops 4-0 pic.twitter.com/2KXtmm441Q — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 30, 2023

Throw the hats for the @LAKings prospect! 👒🎩🧢 Brandt Clarke has his first-career #OHL hat trick scoring three times in the @OHLBarrieColts Sunday evening victory! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/SZ3As8hByj — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 30, 2023

QMJHL

Josh Lawrence scored his third hat-trick as a member of the Mooseheads as Halifax’s streak of games without a regulation defeat hit 21 after a 4-0 win over Acadie-Bathurst. Lawrence has 17 goals and 42 points in 21 games with Halifax.

Zach Bolduc (STL) scored the overtime winner at 1:29 as Quebec beat Charlottetown 2-1 to push its streak to 9-0-2.

Cole Huckins (CGY) scored twice and Jakub Brabenec (VGK) added three assists as Sherbrooke won 7-0 over Drummondville to collect their second consecutive victory.

Maxim Masse scored the game-winner with 3:52 to play as Chicoutimi erased a 2-0 deficit against Rimouski to win 3-2. The win pushed the Sagueneens to the 50-point mark on the season.

Egor Goriunov had a pair of goals in Victoriaville’s 5-1 win over Shawinigan.

Emile Chouinard, Julien Lanthier and Louis-Charles Plourde each scored as Baie-Comeau won 3-2 in Val d’Or.

WHL

Owen Pederson scored 2:42 into overtime as his second goal of the night saw Winnipeg beat Calgary 5-4 to win their 35 th game of the season.

game of the season. Chaz Lucius tied the game with 17 seconds left and Marek Alscher (FLA) scored 3:09 into overtime as Portland survived Spokane 4-3 to push their win streak to six.

Tyson Zimmer scored twice while Anton Astashevich and Jett Jones had three points (1G, 2A) in Lethbridge’s big win over Edmonton.

Medicine Hat scored five unanswered to stun the Pats as they won 6-4 behind Bogdans Hodass’ four-point (2G, 2A) effort. In defeat, Connor Bedard recorded his fifth hat-trick of the season and saw his point-streak extend to 33 games.

Jalen Luypen recorded the game-winner as Tri-City’s streak moved to 8-0-3 as they took down Everett 3-2.

Is there a better way to finish off a Weekend road trip? The answer is no. There is not. #WPGvsCGY | #FeelTheFreeze pic.twitter.com/RgpTXNnOBk — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) January 30, 2023

