10 CHL players selected in first round of 2022 NHL Draft

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to announce that 10 CHL players were chosen in the opening round of the 2022 NHL Draft, accounting for nearly one-third of all first-round picks and the most of any league represented Thursday.

Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright was the first CHL player to hear his name called when he was chosen fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken. The sixth player to be granted exceptional status and permitted early entry into the CHL in 2019, Wright spent two seasons with the Frontenacs, beginning with the 2019-20 campaign where through 58 appearances he finished with 39 goals and 27 assists for 66 points, surpassing Bernie Nicholls’ franchise mark for the most goals by a rookie. Additionally, Wright’s 66-point total matched the first-year rate of fellow exceptional talent Connor McDavid, doing so in five fewer outings, while he also challenged John Tavares’ 77 points in 65 games prior to the shutdown of the 2019-20 season. Wright was later named the CHL Rookie of the Year in recognition of his dominant freshman campaign. In 2021-22, Wright continued to impress as he finished eighth in OHL scoring with 94 points counting 32 goals and 62 assists coming in 63 contests. He then added 14 points in 11 playoff outings, helping him to later earn recognition as North America’s top-ranked prospect per NHL Central Scouting in addition to the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada.

In all, Wright was one of two OHL skaters selected Thursday alongside Saginaw Spirit defenceman Pavel Mintyukov who went 10th overall to the Anaheim Ducks.

Leading the way from the WHL was Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Kevin Korchinski who was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. Originally chosen 10th overall in the 2019 WHL Draft, Korchinski has spent part of three seasons with the Thunderbirds, putting together a breakout campaign in 2021-22 in which he finished fourth among all WHL rearguards with 65 points counting four goals and 61 assists coming in 67 games, helping him to earn recognition as part of the WHL’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team.

Five other WHL skaters were selected Thursday including Winnipeg ICE centres Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie who were chosen ninth and 11th overall, respectively, by the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes. Additionally, the Columbus Blue Jackets called upon Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk at 12th overall and the Pittsburgh Penguins chose Swift Current Broncos rearguard Owen Pickering at No. 21. In all, Korchinski was one of two Thunderbirds to be chosen Thursday ahead of teammate Reid Schaefer’s 32nd overall selection by the Edmonton Oilers.

From the QMJHL, two players heard their names called Thursday, beginning with Quebec-born centre Nathan Gaucher of the Quebec Remparts who drew applause from the Montreal crowd when he was chosen 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks. Originally chosen eighth overall in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, Gaucher has spent part of three seasons with the Remparts, highlighted by the 2021-22 campaign in which he finished third in team scoring with a career high of 57 points counting 31 goals and 26 assists coming in 66 appearances. Gaucher was later presented with the Michael Bossy Trophy in recognition as the league’s top draft prospect.

Also chosen from the QMJHL on Thursday was Drummondville Voltigeurs defenceman Maveric Lamoureux who was selected 29th overall by the Arizona Coyotes.

The 2022 NHL Draft continues Friday where the 32 NHL teams will complete rounds two through seven.