10 CHL players named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for 2024 World Juniors

Ten CHL players have been named to Slovakia’s preliminary roster for the 2024 World Juniors.

Dalibor Dvorsky (SBY), Samuel Honzek (VAN), Filip Mesar (KIT), Martin Misiak (ER), Servac Petrovsky (OS) and Peter Repcik (DRU) all return from the 2023 squad while Jakub Chromiak (KGN), Vliiam Kmec (PG), Frantisek Dej (SHE) and Roman Kukumberg (SAR) are newcomers in 2024. Of the 10 players selected, six play in the OHL.

Slovakia reached the quarterfinals in 2023 where they were beaten 4-3 in overtime by eventual champions Canada after Connor Bedard’s incredible solo effort.

Slovakia, who are two-time bronze medallists (1999, 2015), have been drawn into Group B alongside Czechia, Norway, Switzerland and the United States.

The 2024 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Sweden.

10 CHL players named to Slovakia’s 2024 World Juniors selection camp:

Defencemen:

Jakub Chromiak (Kingston/OHL)

Viliam Kmec (Prince George/WHL)

Forwards:

Frantisek Dej (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Dalibor Dvorsky (Sudbury/OHL)

Samuel Honzek (Vancouver/WHL)

Roman Kukumberg (Sarnia/OHL)

Filip Mesar (Kitchener/OHL)

Martin Misiak (Erie/OHL)

Servac Petrovsky (Owen Sound/OHL)

Peter Repcik (Drummondville/QMJHL)